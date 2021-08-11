Cancel
Calhoun County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Kalamazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Calhoun; Kalamazoo Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties through 230 PM EDT At 127 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Richland to near Schoolcraft. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Galesburg, Richland and Gull Lake around 135 PM EDT. Level Park-Oak Park around 145 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Springfield, Battle Creek, Brownlee Park, Union City, Burlington, Marshall and Homer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

