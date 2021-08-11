MTSU entrepreneurship program ranked among tops nationally for affordability

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University’s entrepreneurship program has been ranked among the top 20 in the nation in terms of affordability. University Headquarters (HQ), an independent online resource for prospective higher education students, ranked MTSU 20th nationwide in its Top 100 listing of the Most Affordable Entrepreneurship Colleges for 2021. Among key factors considered in forming the ranking were accreditation, tuition, availability of online classes, and overall educational statistics such as retention and graduation rates.