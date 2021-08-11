Cancel
2021 NFL futures: Odds, picks and predictions for most touchdown receptions

By Cameron DaSilva
 7 days ago
With the NFL becoming such a passing league having talented receivers who can score touchdowns is something every team seeks. The Green Bay Packers certainly have one in WR Davante Adams, who led the NFL in touchdown receptions last year with 18. Below, we look at the odds to be the 2021 touchdown receptions leader, with NFL picks, predictions and best bets.

Adams hauled in 18 touchdown receptions from QB Aaron Rodgers despite playing just 14 games, leading the league by 3 over the next-closest player, Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. As the best receiver in football last season, earning All-Pro honors with Hill and Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs, there’s no reason to believe he can’t follow it up with another huge season.

The tight ends shouldn’t be forgotten though. There are plenty of good ones in the NFL right now, led by Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller and San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle. Might one of them lead the league in touchdown receptions this season?

2021 NFL most TD receptions picks

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (+700)

Adams was borderline uncoverable last season, catching 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns in only 14 games. The Packers aren’t a team that pounds the ball into the end zone when they approach the goal line which is why Adams is such a good bet to lead the league in touchdown catches. He had a league-leading 28 red-zone targets last season, catching 23 of them for 14 scores.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (+1000)

Kelce is a rare high-volume tight end who saw 145 passes thrown his way last season. He caught 105 of them for 1,416 yards and 11 TD. He’s going to get plenty of chances to score and catch passes with the way Kansas City’s offense operates. I like Kelce as a better value than Hill at +750, which is why he’s my second pick here.

Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (+900)

WR Julio Jones is now with the Titans which opens the door for Ridley to be the No. 1 wideout in Atlanta – which he was when Jones was out last year. Ridley has been highly productive when it comes to scoring touchdowns in the NFL with 26 in only 44 career games thus far. His 20 red-zone targets ranked third in the NFL last season, although he caught only 11 of them.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (+1300)

Metcalf really broke out last season with 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. Metcalf is a big target in the red zone and also has the speed to score on deep passes but he has to share targets with WR Tyler Lockett. That makes him an enticing pick at +1300, especially with how often the Seahawks are likely to throw the ball.

Long shot: Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller (+3000)

Only one player in the NFL had more red-zone targets last season than Waller: Davante Adams. Waller was targeted 22 times in the red zone, and he caught 18 of those passes but only for 6 touchdowns. Even inside the 10-yard line he was targeted 11 times and caught 9 passes but scored just 6 times on those receptions.

If QB Derek Carr can give Waller more chances in the end zone, he might just lead the league in touchdown receptions.

