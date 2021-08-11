Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds a viable competitor to Apple's AirPods

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

You can't help but notice when you first try Razer's new wireless earbuds, they light up.

It's not just that they light up, though. They can pulse to the music, or adapt a color-changing pattern similar to breathing as they shift between colors.

It's an odd option for a category of devices valued more for sound than looks. Honestly, before I used them, it seemed like a gimmick meant to distract from the sound quality.

That's not the case with Razer's second-generation Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds. They sound great, so much so this is probably the first time I've debated whether to use something other than my trusted Apple AirPods.

I've been testing the Hammerhead earbuds for just more than a week now, and they strike a really strong combination of vibrant sound, comfortable fit and style, and affordability at $129.99. But they are lacking a couple key features that would truly put these on par with – or let them surpass – AirPods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZIFS_0bOdIa2V00
Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds. Razer

How to curb hate on Instagram?: New safety features Limits and Hidden Words aim to help

Social media: Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene – again – for 'misleading' COVID-19 tweet

The setup is fairly straightforward. You pair them with your smartphone through settings, then launch Razer's Audio app to check battery life, adjust equalizer settings and remap some of the touch controls.

There's also a separate Chroma RGB app for tweaking the colors emanating from the earbuds. You can choose a breathing pattern, an audio meter that pulses during songs, a spectrum fading in and out between a variety of colors, or a static one if you're attached to one color.

But let's get to the important part: How do they sound? I've been really impressed. Using the Enhanced Bass option within the equalizer option, it feels like the bass packs more punch compared to other earbuds I've tried.

The Hammerhead earbuds pack a very effective Active Noise Cancellation feature, which attempts to hide ambient sound and let you focus on what's coming through your buds. There's also a passthrough option where you can choose to hear more of your surroundings.

The battery life on these buds is also astounding. Razer says users can get up to 32.5 hours of life between the buds themselves and the rechargeable case. That's double the original version of Hammerheads.

Like most earbuds, the Hammerheads also have touch controls users can activate while wearing them. You can tap once on an earbud to pause a song, for example, or twice to skip ahead to the next song. Within the Audio app, users are able to remap the controls to have the taps perform whichever tasks you prefer.

However, when comparing them with earbuds such as AirPods or Amazon's revamped Echo Buds, the Hammerheads are missing a couple of notable features. Unlike AirPods which automatically paused when they are removed from your ear, Hammerheads stopped playing only after I had them shut inside the case.

Another key feature missing here: the ability to locate a missing earbud. Apple and Amazon had these baked in through an app, where you could play a sound if an earbud went missing. Razer does not. And this is more of a gripe, but there's no detailed way to track the battery life of the case while in the app. Your only clue is an indicator light that goes from green to yellow to red to show how much juice is left.

But for $129.99 – roughly the same price as Apple's standard AirPods and way less than the $249.99 AirPods Pro – Razer's Hammerheads deliver really good sound and features for anyone seeking to get quality earbuds on a budget.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds a viable competitor to Apple's AirPods

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

221K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Razer How#Limits And Hidden Words#Twitter#Enhanced Bass#Audio#Airpods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Electronicstechbargains.com

Wenkey True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $11.99

Amazon has the Wenkey True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for a low $11.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "655SPT5S" (Exp 8/8). This is originally $29.99, so you save 60% off list price. Enhanced dual 10mm dynamic drivers. 30-Hour Playtime and Fast Charging. Noise cancellation and MEMS microphone...
ElectronicsEngadget

Apple's AirPods with the wireless charging case are on sale for $130

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're an Apple user and somehow haven't gotten your hands on...
Electronicswmleader.com

Here’s a closer look at Apple’s canceled AirPower wireless charger

Apple’s AirPower wireless charger was supposed to arrive with the unique ability to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. Unfortunately, Apple canceled AirPower in March 2019, citing difficulties in bringing the product to life. Since then, we’ve seen a teardown of AirPower, some AirPower clones, and Apple’s MagSafe battery packs. Now, an Apple prototype collector has obtained a working AirPower unit for the first time.
Electronicsmanofmany.com

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds Review: A Wake-up Call for the Competition?

Given the chance to review any new Sennheiser product is always an exciting time here at Man of Many HQ. While we love exploring all ends of the market – as we did with the AMBEO Soundbar – sometimes it’s nice to venture into the “entry-level” products in search of a quality bang for buck option. That is, after all, what got us into the technology space in the first place. We’ve spent countless hours trying to find exciting value-for-money products, and when we find them, we can’t wait to share! Allow us to introduce the new Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds, the new (cheaper) replacement for the CX 400BT is jampacked with features we look for in any true wireless earbud.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Yamaha's latest wireless earbuds look after your ears by adapting to the environment

Home cinema giant Yamaha has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds that it says will prevent damage to hearing health by adapting to the environment around you. By using the brand’s own Listening Care technology – which we’ve heard talk of before – the TW-E3B earbuds will allow listeners to hear full-range sound, from high to low frequencies, even at low volume settings.
Electronicshiconsumption.com

Logitech Unveils The Most WFH-Friendly True Wireless ANC Earbuds Ever

Practically every tech and audio brand out there has its own pair of true wireless earbuds now, and it can be difficult to stand out in the crowded marketplace. But Logitech has found a way to do just that with their new Zone True Wireless Earbuds, the most business-friendly earbuds on the market.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: 56% Off Razer Hammerhead Wireless Earbuds, Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Zelda: Skyward Sword Edition Back in Stock

Today save over 50% off the Razer Hammerhead truly wireless earbuds, which feature reduced latency for less audio lag during gaming. You'd be hard pressed to find better earbuds in the sub-$50 category. The very popular Nintendo Joy-Cons Zelda: Skyward Sword model is also back in stock on Amazon. Other deals include a free HBO Max subscription (as well as a $150 bonus gift card) when you sign up for AT&T Fiber gigabit internet, Samsung Odyssey and LG UltraGear gaming monitors, hard drives and SSDs for your PS5 storage upgrade, PS5 and Nintendo Switch video games, and more.
Electronicsandroidpolice.com

Pick up Samsung's best wireless earbuds right now for just $85

Wireless earbuds have come a long way in just a few short years. Gone are the days of neck cables and bulky batteries — today's headphones are truly wireless, pocketable, and even include advanced features like ANC. Samsung makes a ton of earbuds, and it's already preparing to launch another set as soon as next week. If you don't want to wait, Best Buy has a steal of a deal on refurbished Galaxy Buds Pro sets, some of the best Android-friendly buds you can buy today.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Philips launches two new true wireless earbuds in India

Philips, the brand which is quite popular with home appliances and electronics in India has announced two new true wireless stereo earbuds. The company has announced Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK 一 both are available for under Rs 5,000 right now. While the brand is not entirely new to the audio...
Electronicswhathifi.com

Yamaha wants to future-proof your hearing with new true wireless earbuds

With fresh true wireless earbuds (accompanied by ever-growing spec-sheets) arriving thick and fast, how does one stand out from the crowd in 2021? Yamaha has resolved to future-proof our hearing with its new TW-E3B true wireless headphone proposition, a product featuring a USP that the company is calling 'Listening Care'.
Electronicscoolthings.com

Jlab’s Go Air Pop Packs Plenty Of Features For A $20 Pair Of True Wireless Earbuds

As convenient as true wireless earbuds are compared to standard Bluetooth earphones, you have to admit, the more expensive price does steer plenty of people towards more traditional headphone options. That may not be the case soon with an increasing number of options in the category retailing at a more affordable price point. Case in point: these $20 JLab Go Air Pop earbuds.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds price on Amazon is way lower than it should be

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of true wireless earbuds? Needless to say, it’s Apple’s various AirPods models. Anyone looking for true wireless earbuds who isn’t concerned with the price is obviously going to consider AirPods. And as a matter of fact, right now is a great time to pick up a pair. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find AirPods 2 on sale at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021. AirPods Pro are on sale as well, currently priced at $197 instead of $249. That’s a massive $52 discount and it’s within $7 of...
Electronicshowtogeek.com

These Workout-Friendly True Wireless Earbuds Are $40 Off

True wireless earbuds are so convenient, but they’re expensive. However, the Skullcandy Push Ultra earbuds are on sale for $59.99 on Amazon. These typically sell for $99.99. The Skullcandy Push Ultra earbuds have features that you’d usually find on more expensive earbuds, but they’re quite a bit cheaper. Even at...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

iOS 15 Will Better Integrate AirPods Into Apple’s Find My Network

Over the years, Apple has expanded on their Find My network to make it better at locating lost or stolen iPhones or iPads. With the launch of the AirPods, an item that can be easily lost, it seems that with iOS 15, Apple will better integrate the AirPods into their Find My network by linking it with your Apple ID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy