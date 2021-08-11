Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Fire Near Spicer Reservoir Holding At 22 Acres

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stanislaus National Forest reports that a fire line has successfully been completed around the Hobart Fire burning near the Spicer Reservoir. However, it is still not considered fully contained. We reported earlier that the Hobart Fire was discovered Monday when a plume of smoke was spotted near the reservoir. Air and ground resources are assigned to the incident. The Forest Service reports that the challenges include access, occasional spotting over the fire lines, and heavy fuels in the area. Helicopters will continue to drop water today and crews will continue to work towards securing the perimeter. There are no nearby trail closures.

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spicer#Reservoir#Weather#The Forest Service#News Hotline 532 6397#Mother Lode News Story#Community
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

‘Firefighters Getting Guns Pulled Out On Them;’ Some Dixie Fire Residents Refusing To Evacuate

GREENVILLE, Plumas County (CBS SF) — Firefighters working the massive Dixie Fire burning in several Northern California counties are having to deal with another challenge: residents who refuse to evacuate and are brandishing guns at fire crews. Flames from the Dixie Fire advanced into the town of Greenville, burning an estimated 75% of homes and businesses in the historic Gold Rush-era town of about 1,000 residents. Fire crews have encountered property owners who were refusing to leave their homes as the flames approached and threatening firefighters with weapons. California Incident Management operations section chief Jake Cagle made the stunning revelation at the...
Britt, MNcbs3duluth.com

DEVELOPING: New fire detected near Britt; estimated 25 acres in size

Update (5:00 pm): All aircraft except one helicopter have been released from the fire. The dozer continues to create a fuel break around the perimeter of the fire. Several engines, firefighters, and water tenders are on scene. BRITT, MN-- Seven aircraft are being used to fight a new wildfire fire...
KHON2

HFD responds to 19-acre brush fire near Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a brush fire located north of the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park on Saturday, Aug. 14. The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a large brush fire near the park’s archery range. We’re...
Plummer, IDKHQ Right Now

Totely Fire burning near Plummer burning 650 acres, 15% contained

UPDATE: AUG. 18 AT 9 A.M. The Toetly Fire burning near Plummer, Idaho is 15% contained and burning 650 acres. Crews were able to draw safety perimeters around most of the threatened structures and will continue those efforts today to prevent more loss. Right now, there are a little over...
Groveland, CAmymotherlode.com

Hobart Fire Has Burned 26 Acres

A control line has been built along the Hobart Fire burning near Spicer Reservoir in the Stanislaus National Forest. The Forest Service reports that it has scarred 26 acres. Crews remain on scene working to improve the line and monitor for any spot fires. Air and ground resources are assisting today with the mop-up efforts. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It was first located on Monday morning.
Colfax, CAtribuneledgernews.com

River fire near Colfax, Calif., grows to 1,400 acres, spurs evacuations and damages homes

A new wildfire that began Wednesday near Colfax, north of Sacramento, has burned through 1,400 acres and started damaging homes, according to state and local officials. CalFire said the River fire was burning near Milk Ranch Road and Bear River Campground Road north of Applegate in Placer and Nevada counties — jumping the Bear River between the two — and estimated it had damaged or destroyed 35 to 40 structures.
Tuolumne, CAmymotherlode.com

Large Fires And Sizzling Temps Have CAL Fire TCU Issuing A Warning

Sonora, CA – With firefighters in the state battling 10 large wildfires and hotter and drier conditions in the Mother Lode, CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) is reminding the public that it “only takes one spark to ignite a devastating fire.”. CAL FIRE TCU is calling on community members to...
Riggins, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Containment of French Fire Near Riggins Jumps to 30%, Fire Last Estimated at 1,500 Acres

RIGGINS - On the evening of Sunday, August 15, fire officials updated information on the French Fire located along the Salmon River at the mouth of French Creek approximately 10 miles east of Riggins on the south side of the river. According to the update, the French Fire was last estimated at 1,500 acres, and containment has improved to 30%. Previous updates earlier on Sunday had listed the fire as 0% contained.
Butte County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Dixie Fire Grows To 540,581 Acres; Number Of Homes Destroyed Nearing 600

BUTTE COUNTY (AP/CBS13) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte, Plumas, and Lassen counties: A month-old wildfire burning through forestlands in Northern California lurched toward a small lumber town as blazes across the U.S. Western states strained resources and threatened thousands of homes with destruction. More than 6,000 firefighters alone were battling the Dixie Fire, which has destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other structures. As of Saturday morning, it is 540,581 acres with 31 percent contained. Crews were cutting back brush and using bulldozers to build lines to keep the Dixie Fire from reaching Westwood east of Lake Almanor,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy