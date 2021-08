The world will get to see the new Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will arrive together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be Samsung’s premium flagship offering for the second half of the year. It replaces the Galaxy Note 21 series which will no longer be released. We probably know everything there is to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but we are expecting the foldable smartphone will feature an under panel camera, as well, as support for S Pen.