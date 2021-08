In recent years we have seen how smartphone manufacturers have looked for a way to take advantage of the entire front. It is true that the integration of the notch that we saw with the iPhone X has set the standard not only for Apple, but also for other firms to the point of looking for a way to avoid it. And one of the ones that has worked the most on this has been Oppo, which seems to have finally given with a way to hide the front camera and take good photos.