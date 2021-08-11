Google releases YouTube Music for Wear OS, refreshes apps with Material You design
Alongside the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Wear OS 3, Google also announced new updates coming both to the newest iteration of its wearables operating system as well as the older version that powers most of its current smartwatches. It’s bringing new apps like YouTube Music to the wrist, expanding support for some older features like Google Pay, and refreshing the look of older apps like Google Messages and Google Maps with Material You.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0