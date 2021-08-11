Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google releases YouTube Music for Wear OS, refreshes apps with Material You design

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlongside the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Wear OS 3, Google also announced new updates coming both to the newest iteration of its wearables operating system as well as the older version that powers most of its current smartwatches. It’s bringing new apps like YouTube Music to the wrist, expanding support for some older features like Google Pay, and refreshing the look of older apps like Google Messages and Google Maps with Material You.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Google Apps#Design#Google Pay#The Galaxy Watch 4 Lrb#Tizen#Youtube Music#Period Tracker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Related
InternetTechRepublic

How to clean up your Gmail inbox with this mass delete trick

Is your Gmail inbox filled to overflowing with emails you've already read? Want to mass delete them? Jack Wallen shows you how. I tend to collect email like some might collect Star Wars action figures. OK, that's not a perfect analogy because mostly I collect email because I think I might need it later, but never do. That generally equates to me having way too many emails sitting in my inbox, most of which I've read and don't need anymore.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell Phoneslaptopschamp.com

How to Track Phone Location – Find easy any mobile device

Misplacing your phone is perhaps the most unfortunate thing that can happen to an individual. You can follow lost Android phone by:. Using the find my device highlight from Google. You need a Google account endorsed on your cell phone and location tracking empowered to follow your device when lost.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell Phonesinfusenews.com

Android Auto system receives another navigation tool for Google Maps

Google Maps is generally pretty darn great, however it’s in every case great to have alternatives. There have been an assortment of new navigation tools for the Android Auto system in the course of the most recent couple of months, including Waze, TomTom, and Gaia, all exploiting new third-party API options. The most recent is Yandex.Maps, the famous planning application from Russia-based Yandex.
Visual Artcambridgema.gov

Google Drawings: Sticker Design

Interested in making your own vinyl stickers? Learn the fundamentals of using Google Drawings to design and edit images for customized stickers. You'll also be introduced briefly to our in-house vinyl cutter machine. Google Drawings is a free web-based application. Basic computer skills and a free Gmail account are necessary...
Cell Phonesinfusenews.com

Spotify’s Wear OS app is bringing offline playback in coming weeks

Spotify’s updated Wear OS application is releasing “over the coming weeks,” Spotify has declared, and it’ll support offline playback on smartwatches running Wear OS 2.0 and up. The new functionality was declared in May close by the information on Google’s joint effort with Samsung on the next-generation of the wearable operating system, Wear OS 3.
InternetEngadget

Google's new safety measures are designed to protect kids on YouTube, Search and more

Google has announced changes to YouTube, Search and its other apps designed to make them safer for kids. The latest updates will make YouTube videos created by kids private by default, allow minors or their parents to request the removal of their images from Google Image results, turn SafeSearch on by default and more. The move is part of a recent push by Google to protect kids and give parents more control over what they see.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Gboard Preparing More Material You Design Tweaks

Google widely rolled out the Material You redesign for Gboard on Android 12 earlier this week. It introduced an updated key shape and layout along with other MY elements including Dynamic Color theme and more. But it appears there are more changes in the pipeline. The folks over at 9to5Google...
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Google’s Nest Cams and Doorbell get a refresh

Depending on how you count, Google’s announcing up to four devices today. The list includes: the Google Nest Cam battery, Google Nest Doorbell ($180, each), the $280 Google Nest Cam with floodlight and the $100 Google Nest Cam. The Nest Cams feature a design that looks a bit like they...
SoftwarePosted by
Android Police

Google Calendar may be coming to a Chrome OS taskbar near you

Google Calendar might be a daily visit for many of us, but if you're rocking a Chromebook, there's no way to access it outside of the web or a dedicated app. Chrome OS still lacks a calendar built into its system tray, but that might be about to change. After evidence showed up earlier this year that a simple widget was in the works, a new experiment is hinting that your Chromebook could eventually feature full Google Calendar integration.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Spotify's latest Wear OS app supports direct streaming and downloads

With the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series and Google's new Wear OS version, Spotify has introduced a significant update to its Wear OS app, the company announced. Much like a feature it added to its Apple Watch app last May, Spotify's updated Wear OS app will let you stream and download music straight to your watch, so you can listen to it without the need for a smartphone or even a connection.
Technologyxda-developers

Google Chrome gains full Material You dynamic theme support, but it requires a flag

It’s no secrete that Google is working on adding Material You flare to many of its first-party apps ahead of the Android 12 public release. Chrome was among the first apps to gain dynamic color support, and over time we have seen more UI elements of Chrome taking on Material You colors. Now, the latest Chrome Canary is bringing full support for Material You’s dynamic theming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy