For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.