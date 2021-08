The Razer Book 13 is a super-portable laptop capable of light gaming and serious productivity work, courtesy of Intel's suprisingly capable 11th-gen Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. Pair that with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13-in 4K touch screen (yes, really) and you're left with a uniquely powerful ultralight laptop that can get even stronger when hooked up to an external GPU and desktop-grade peripherals. Today, the best possible spec of this machine has dropped from its RRP of £1999 to £1329, some £314 beyond the best price we've ever seen for this model.