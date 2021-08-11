Lil Nas X says he turned down Euphoria

Lil Nas X is choosing not to speak on the comments that DaBaby has made during his ‘Rolling Loud’ performance. Lil Nas X said, “The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field. It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else.” Lil Nas said that he has feared for his safety and the reaction to how he expresses himself through his music. He said, “Especially once the “Call Me” video came out. There was literally someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, and they were like, “F— you!” or something like that. They started to follow the car. That’s when I started getting security.” What is one of your greatest fears? Do you feel scared to express yourself?