Scream Hits 4K On October 19th, Returning To Theaters As Well

Some Universal Monsters films are coming to 4K Blu-ray on October 5th. I would not be alone in saying I am disappointed that we are not getting ALL of them in a box set like the old Blu-ray set, but this will have to do for now. For now, Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Invisible Man, and Frankenstein will release in an 8 disc set. No word on films like Creature From The Black Lagoon, Bride of Frankenstein, The Mummy, or the many sequels may release. For now, you can see the key art for the Universal Monsters 4K set down below, along with some of the promised "many hours" of bonus features.