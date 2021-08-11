Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scream Hits 4K On October 19th, Returning To Theaters As Well

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScream, the original Wes Craven masterpiece, will hit 4K on October 19th for the first time. The release will help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, which is crazy to think about and makes me feel pretty old. The disc will include w commentary with Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes looks, and a new feature doc A Bloody Legacy- Scream 25 Years Later. There will also be a new Steelbook release. Fathom will also be bringing the film back to theaters for two nights on October 10th and 11th. This is all to ramp up to the release of Scream 5 in the winter of 2022. You can see the cover for the release and more details down below.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#The Scream#Paramount Pictures#K Ultra Hd Steelbook#Spyglass Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesiconvsicon.com

Do You Like Scary Movies? Wes Craven’s ‘SCREAM’ To Return To Theaters For 25th Anniversary!

Do you like scary movies? Wes Craven’s iconic 1996 thriller, SCREAM, is set to return to select movie theaters nationwide for two nights in celebration of its 25th anniversary, courtesy of Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures. Featuring an all-star cast including Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore, “Scream” remains a wildly entertaining experience with its sly humor and sharp, suspenseful filmmaking.
Moviescinelinx.com

Scream Celebrates 25th Anniversary With New 4K Ultra HD Release

The original Scream is getting released in 4K for the first time for it’s 25th anniversary, bringing a new look at the film’s legacy. Just in time for it’s 25th anniversary, the iconic slasher film, Scream, is coming to 4K Ultra HD. On October 19th, you’ll be able to snag the film in the super HD format which also includes a new bonus feature to enjoy:
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Universal Monsters Films Coming To 4K On October 5th

Some Universal Monsters films are coming to 4K Blu-ray on October 5th. I would not be alone in saying I am disappointed that we are not getting ALL of them in a box set like the old Blu-ray set, but this will have to do for now. For now, Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Invisible Man, and Frankenstein will release in an 8 disc set. No word on films like Creature From The Black Lagoon, Bride of Frankenstein, The Mummy, or the many sequels may release. For now, you can see the key art for the Universal Monsters 4K set down below, along with some of the promised "many hours" of bonus features.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Paramount Officially Announces Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray For October 19th

Paramount Calling Up 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Of Wes Craven's Slasher Classic Scream on October 19th. We kinda already knew this was coming, it was briefly up for pre-order on Amazon before it was taken down. Now Paramount makes it official - Scream is coming 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. The film set the bar for an entire generation of slasher films on top of three sequels and a new film coming in 2022 from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

New CHUCKY Series Featurette Explores The Legacy of The CHILD'S PLAY Horror Franchise

As someone who has enjoyed the films in the Child’s Play horror franchise, I’ve been looking forward to seeing the upcoming SyFy series Chucky, which is going to be a continuation of the films that have been made. So, in anticipation of the release of the series, SyFy has shared a new featurette that explores the entire legacy of the franchise. For those of you who haven’t watched any of the sequels that have been made since the original 1989 movie was released, this is the video you need to watch.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Scream (1996) Debuts On 4K Ultra HD October 19th

In celebration of its 25th anniversary and just in time for Halloween, SCREAM will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on October 19, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. 25 years after its theatrical debut, SCREAM remains a wildly entertaining and...
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Scream’ Coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray with Steelbook Option

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s Scream is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. That milestone will bring us the debut of Scream on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Steelbook packaging alternative. Pre-order the LE Scream 4K Steelbook for a discounted price at Amazon. Pre-order Scream in 4K for a...
Moviesflickdirect.com

Scream 4K UHD Release Trailer

After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.
Moviesramascreen.com

“SCREAM” Returns to the Big Screen on Oct 10 & 11 for Its 25th Anniversary

“Scream,” the iconic 1996 thriller from director Wes Craven, returns to select movie theaters nationwide for two nights in celebration of its 25th anniversary, courtesy of Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures. Featuring an all-star cast including Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore, “Scream” remains a wildly entertaining experience with its sly humor and sharp, suspenseful filmmaking. “Scream 25th Anniversary” will play in select movie theaters on Sunday, October 10 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Monday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. (all times local). Fans who attend the special event will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the film featuring vintage interviews with Wes Craven, Kevin Williamson, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and more.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Andrzej Żuławski’s Bizarre Cult Horror Film ‘Possession’ To Return with 4k Restoration in Theaters Nationwide

A somewhat hidden gem, and an unsettlingly memorable horror film of the 80s, Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession will soon be available to fans of the bizarre film once again. In 2014, Mondovision restored the film to 2k and released a deluxe DVD box set containing the film’s uncut and uncensored version. Now, Metrograph Pictures will be restoring the film to 4k and releasing the title first at Fantastic Fest in Austin and New York’s Metrograph on October 1, with a nationwide theatrical release following on October 15. The 4k version will also be available to stream on Metrograph’s site on October 1.
MoviesPosted by
SPY

40 of The Best Halloween Movies to Watch This Halloween

Table of Contents Family-Friendly Halloween Movies Best Halloween Comedies Franchise Starters Zombies, Vampires & Monster Movies Contemporary Hits Modern Classics Can’t-Miss Classic Halloween Movies Halloween isn’t just about the elaborate costumes and delicious treats. It’s also about getting into the haunting spirit and invoking your inner ghoul. And what better way to do that than with a classic Halloween movie night? There are tons of classic movies out there to enjoy, and the best Halloween movies run the gamut from candy-filled family favorites to bloody horror flicks that will probably keep you up at night. Whether you’re hosting a shindig, looking for something to screen in between trick-or-treaters or...
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

They’re Back! Local Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well (Mostly)

While we aren't out of the COVID-19 woods yet, things are looking up for moviegoers in New Orleans as area theaters are beginning to operate on all cylinders. Sure, you may still be asked to don a mask if you haven't been vaccinated (or even if you have), and the concession stand still may not accept your cash, but we (the moviegoing public) can go to just about any theater that we could pre-pandemic. And isn't it beautiful that it happened just in time for summer blockbusters like F9 and Black Widow!?
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive “Vampire Teeth” Special Feature Clip from SUNDOWN: THE VAMPIRE IN RETREAT

Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat is a rarely seen or mentioned 80s/90s gem, filmed in the 80s, but not really seen until it hit VHS in 1991. Starring David Carradine, Morgan Brittany, and Bruce Campbell, and directed by Anthony Hickox, it's headed to Blu-ray as part of Vestron Video's "Collector's Series" on August 17th and we have an exclusive special feature clip. Watch as special effects master Tony Gardner talks about the process for creating vampire teeth for the film:
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The Exorcist 3 created the horror blueprint for Scream and Halloween

The “requel” has become an increasing trend within horror movies. Part-reboot, part-sequel, the conceit is that the new installment picks up where one of the first movies left off, ignoring any intermittent franchising. Halloween did it in 2018, acting as a followup to Halloween 1978 but years later. Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Exorcist are both set to receive similar, canon-shattering new beginnings in the near future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy