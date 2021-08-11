Scream Hits 4K On October 19th, Returning To Theaters As Well
Scream, the original Wes Craven masterpiece, will hit 4K on October 19th for the first time. The release will help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, which is crazy to think about and makes me feel pretty old. The disc will include w commentary with Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes looks, and a new feature doc A Bloody Legacy- Scream 25 Years Later. There will also be a new Steelbook release. Fathom will also be bringing the film back to theaters for two nights on October 10th and 11th. This is all to ramp up to the release of Scream 5 in the winter of 2022. You can see the cover for the release and more details down below.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0