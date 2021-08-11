Cancel
Nickelodeon orders more episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants and spinoffs Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive 52-episode order includes a 13-episode back order for SpongeBob Season 13 and 13 new episodes for The Patrick Star Show Season 1. Meanwhile, Nickelodeon has ordered 13 more episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Season 1 while renewing it for a 13-episode Season 2.

TV Series

SpongeBob SquarePants Gets Lucky With 13

Nickelodeon is going to get keep us rolling in SpongeBob SquarePants stories as we get 13 new episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants Season 13, 13 Additional Episodes of The Patrick Star Show, and Paramount+ Renews Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years for Season Two, and Adds 13 Episodes to Season One. With those 3 additions and the rest of Kamp Koral that is going to be a lot of new episodes for everyone to enjoy.
TV Series

“Spongebob” Franchise Gets 52 New Episodes

Nickelodeon has picked up its long-running animated marine comedy “SpongeBob SquarePants” for fifty-two more episodes across the franchise. The flagship series will score a thirteen-episode back order add to the existing thirteen for Season 13 – bringing the total up to twenty-six episodes. Recent spin-offs “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years”...
SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs Production Cel Hits Auction

SpongeBob SquarePants maybe Nickelodeon's most iconic cartoon. Listen, I grew up on Doug, Rugrats, and Hey Arnold, which hit all the nostalgia buttons still to this very day. SpongeBob, however, is becoming an oddity in the way it has lasted and hit in multiple generations. This funny and unusual tale of a sentient sponge living amongst aquatic creatures is not only one of the longest-running Nickelodeon shows of all time, but it is currently the fifth-longest running animated series currently on television in the United States. This franchise has spawned multiple films and an endless sea of merch featuring its iconic characters of Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Gary, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, and the eponymous SpongeBob himself. Now, fans of this lasting animated franchise can bring a part of its history into their home with this listing over at Heritage Auctions.
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Promised Land’ Ordered To Series, Chloe Bennet Exits ‘Powerpuff’, ‘The Other Two’ Trailer, More ‘SpongeBob’, A ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return, and More!

ABC has made calls on their final two pilots up for consideration for the coming season. Promised Land has been ordered to series. The series follows two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley starring John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa. ABC also passed on Epic, a fairy tale drama from the creators of Once Upon a Time. ABC has no outstanding pilots left and has ordered 2 dramas, Queens and Promised Land and 3 comedies, The Wonder Years, Maggie and Abbott Elementary.
TV Series

Review: The Patrick Star Show “I Smell a Pat”

Patrick’s show is interrupted by a most peculiar stench. So Patrick and Squidina set out to investigate the source of the smell. If you smell something funky, don’t worry, it’s not your armpits. That smell is coming from the latest episode of Patrick Star’s show. This is also the final episode of the series’s short first season before our gullible pink friend goes on a hiatus. So why not honor this occasion with a stench hunt?
