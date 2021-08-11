Trailer For Michael B. Jordan's A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN Directed By Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington (Fences) directed Micheal B. Jordan (Creed) in the upcoming film titled A Journal For Jordan and Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for this film. The movie is based on the true story of soldier 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who is deployed to Iraq and is keeping a journal of love and advice for his infant son. “The 48-year-old soldier was killed in Baghdad, one month shy of finishing his tour of duty. He had left for the Middle East before his son was born, and wrote this journal while stationed in Iraq to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.”geektyrant.com
