Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer For Michael B. Jordan's A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN Directed By Denzel Washington

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenzel Washington (Fences) directed Micheal B. Jordan (Creed) in the upcoming film titled A Journal For Jordan and Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for this film. The movie is based on the true story of soldier 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who is deployed to Iraq and is keeping a journal of love and advice for his infant son. “The 48-year-old soldier was killed in Baghdad, one month shy of finishing his tour of duty. He had left for the Middle East before his son was born, and wrote this journal while stationed in Iraq to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.”

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Robert Wisdom
Person
Tamara Tunie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Iraq
Related
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Michael B. Jordan Responds to Denzel Comparison, Plays Humble

Michael B. Jordan was recently compared to Denzel Washington -- and after much internet debate ... the man himself has weighed in himself to us on camera. We got the movie star Friday night while leaving Catch in WeHo, and asked him what he made of people suggesting he's the next DW of his generation. Mike played it cool and humble ... saying the great Denzel is his "mentor," and saying it's all love between them.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Black Panther star Michael B Jordan's new movie released

Black Panther's Michael B Jordan stars in a first teaser trailer for movie A Journal For Jordan, and it looks like the film will be an emotional ride. Jordan plays the role of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son, Jordan.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Booked And Busy: Michael B. Jordan Headlines Fall 2021 Coach Campaign

Superstar actor Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, All My Children) is flexing his modeling and voiceover talents. He is headlining the fall 2021 campaign for Coach, looking dapper in doing so. The A-lister is also reprising his role as Erik Killmonger - albeit in an animated form - in the anticipated Disney+ series Marvel's What If...?, dropping August 11.
Moviesepicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan's Chronicle Movie is Getting Female-Led Sequel

It has been almost 10 years since Chronicle gave us a super-powered Michael B. Jordan and it's about time for a follow-up to the critically acclaimed sci-fi flick. Chronicle 2 is currently in development and this time, the story is told from a female point of view. In 2012, audiences...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Michael B. Jordan Nearly Quit Acting

Although Michael B. Jordan has made countless headlines for his sweet (and PDA-packed) relationship with Lori Harvey, comedian Steve Harvey's step-daughter, Jordan has also distinguished himself as a serious actor. Most known for his compelling performance as Oscar Grant in the 2013 film "Fruitvale Station," many felt Jordan got snubbed by the Oscars when he didn't receive a nomination from the Academy that year.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Made $40 Million From A Box Office Bomb

As both one of the greatest actors of the modern era and one of the industry’s most bankable stars, who boasts an incredible record of box office success dating back decades to go with his two Academy Award wins, Denzel Washington is largely worth every cent that he gets paid.
Movieswedr.com

Watch teaser-trailer to 'A Journal for Jordan'; Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga's 'Passing' gets official release date

The first-look teaser for Denzel Washington's romantic drama, A Journal for Jordan, has been released. Directed by Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film is based on Dana Canedy's New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name. It's inspired by Canedy's love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was killed in 2006 in Iraq when his son, Jordan, was just seven months old. The story centers on the journal King left behind for his son, filled with important life lessons. As previously reported, A Journal for Jordan will play in limited release on December 10 in New York and LA and then go to wide theatrical release on December 22.
TV Serieswbch.com

Watch Courtney B. Vance in trailer for '61st Street'; The History Channel taps Morgan Freeman; and more

Courtney B. Vance is headed back to the courtroom for a brand new role. AMC has announced that Vance will play a public defender in the upcoming courtroom drama 61st Street. The series, which comes from BAFTA winner Peter Moffat, follows Tosin Cole as Moses Johnson, a "promising Black high school athlete who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system." Vance will play Franklin Roberts, the attorney who takes up Johnson's case and hopes to "upend the entire Chicago judicial system." A premiere date for 61st Street has not been announced.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Candyman featurette takes us behind the scenes with Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta

With a little over a week to go until Candyman arrives in cinemas, Universal Pictures has released a featurette for the ‘contemporary incarnation’ of the classic horror, which takes us behind the scenes of the film and includes interviews with writer-producer Jordan Peele and writer-director Nia DaCosta who discuss their titular character and bringing the story to life; watch the featurette here…
Moviesd23.com

Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy in Marvel Studios’ What If…?

In the second episode of Marvel Studios’ animated series What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, the late Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa. The actor originated the role in the live-action feature film Captain America: Civil War (2016). He returned for Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), but What If…? marks the first time Boseman voiced the character in an animated project. Sadly, it also marks the last time the actor got to bring T’Challa to life before his tragic passing last year.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Shia LaBeouf To Star in a New film About Italian Saint Padre Pio

Shia LaBeouf is looking to make a comeback after the recent troubles that he’s found himself in. Director Abel Ferrara has revealed that LaBeouf is set to take on the lead role in his next movie. The story of that film centers on the younger years of Italian Saint Padre Pio. Willem Dafoe is also looking to join the film.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Todd McFarlane's SPAWN Movie Gets a New Screenwriter

It looks like Todd McFarlane’s Spawn movie isn’t dead yet. The project is still slowly moving forward as it was recently announced that a new screenwriter has jumped on board to help move the project along. That writer is Brian Tucker who previously worked on the 2013 film Broken City, which starred Russell Crowe and Mark Wahlberg. He hasn’t really done much else. Interesting choice for a writer as McFarlane previously boasted about how he had an Academy Award-winning writer working on the script a few years ago.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
Celebritiesblavity.com

88-Year-Old ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols, Who Has Dementia, Stuck In Conservatorship Battle

Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, is stuck in the middle of a years-long conservatorship battle. The 88-year-old actress suffers from dementia and her son, Kyle Johnson, was led to believe her former manager, Gilbert Bell, would take advantage of her while ill, so in 2018 he filed for a conservatorship and won, the Los Angeles Times reported.
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig’s Relationship Timeline

The perfect timing! After being friends for years, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig formed a romantic relationship after working on their first project together. In February 2010, Weisz and Craig connected on the set of Dream House. Several months later, the Lovely Bones actress split from director Darren Aronofsky after nine years together. The former couple welcomed son Henry in 2006.

Comments / 0

Community Policy