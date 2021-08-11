Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Garden Story#Eastward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Nintendo Switch Sales Now Over 89.4 Million Units Since Launch

Game company Nintendo has revealed the number of sales made for the Switch console system. As part of Nintendo’s first quarter earnings reveal, the handheld console system hybrid has now garnered over 89.4 million sales since the day it launched. That is more than four years since March 3, 2017.
Video GamesThe Verge

Valve Steam Deck hands-on: the Nintendo Switch of PC gaming

I have held the Steam Deck, and I’m nearly a believer. Not quite, but I like what I see. Three weeks after PC gaming giant Valve surprise-announced its own $400 portable game console, I flew to the company’s headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, for a whirlwind tour of the company’s latest prototypes — and a chance to compare them to the Nintendo Switch and an earlier AMD-powered handheld gaming system, the Aya Neo.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

ChiliDog Interactive: Scrap Garden and Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story out this week on Nintendo Switch

This week, ChiliDog will release not one, but two new games for the Nintendo Switch: Scrap Garden (a 3D platformer developed by Flazm) and Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story (an adventure game developed by Fast Game, and the final chapter in the series). Both will released on August 13th in Europe and North America, and will cost 6.99€ / £6.29 / $6.99 and 5.99€ / £5.39 / $5.99 respectively.
Video GamesIGN

Zengeon - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Get another look at Zengeon in this launch trailer and check out action-packed gameplay and more for the game that is a style-bursting anime fused action RPG and roguelite. In Zengeon, play solo or team up with up to three friends and get ready to defend the world from demonic darkness by slaughtering your way through infernal hordes and colossal bosses in the game, available now on Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Patron, a new indie survival city builder, launches today on PC

Grow a little settlement into a magnificent Medieval city in Patron. Overseer Games, an independent Croatian studio, has announced the release of its new PC game today. Patron is a survival city builder with a unique social dynamics system that genre lovers will enjoy as the day of the release of Age of Empires 4 approaches.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Astroneer announced for Nintendo Switch

Astroneer is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year. It was revealed as part of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Since its Steam Early Access launch in 2016 and subsequent full release in 2019, Astroneer‘s interplanetary survival sandbox adventure has been enjoyed by over six million space travelers. System Era has upgraded the game more than 25 times since the 1.0 release, adding Automation, Missions, and a full Creative Mode.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Axiom Verge 2 is Out Today for Switch, PS4, and PC

When Axiom Verge 2 creator Thomas Happ promised that the sequel would be out “before you know it,” he wasn’t kidding. In the recent Indie World Showcase, it was announced that the Metroidvania-esque title would be out later today for the Nintendo Switch, PC (via Epic Games Store) and PS4.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Slavic deckbuilder Black Book launches on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Switch

Hubble, bubble, toil and trouble. Black Book gives you the opportunity to live out your dream of being a practicing witch. Don’t deny it – you’ve had that dream. You play Vasilisa, a ‘Knower’, who can see demons and even dispatch them with a swift ‘Zagovor’, or spell. In-between the demon-busting, you’re helping out locals with their domestic curses, making the odd potion, and ensuring the harvests are good this year.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Gets Winter 2021 Nintendo Switch Launch

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Will Be Playable on the Switch for the Holidays. Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon will be available to both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 players later this year. Yacht Club has just made it official at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase that was held earlier today. Switch users were even given an exclusive feature.
Video Gamescnyhomepage.com

Best Nintendo Switch case

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding the best Nintendo Switch case is important, especially if you’re hoping to keep your console safe for years to come. Fortunately, a wide variety of Nintendo Switch cases are available, so you shouldn’t have a problem buying the model that best fits your needs.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Life is Strange: True Colors delayed on Switch, Remastered Collection delayed to early 2022

There is good news, bad news, and more bad news for Life is Strange. The good news is that Life is Strange: True Colors will receive DLC called Wavelengths starring Steph Gingrich that will arrive on at least most of its platforms on September 30. Part one of the bad news is that Square Enix and Deck Nine Games have delayed specifically the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors to later this year. The other bad news is that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed to early 2022 on all platforms in order to give the development team more time to complete True Colors in a less stressful manner. So the bottom line is your life is going to be staying pretty normal as a Switch owner for a while.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Infinity Kickstarter launches next week to help finish this unreleased Game Boy Color RPG

Back in March, we reported that Retro Modding, Incube8 Games, and some developers from Affinix Software were teaming up to finish and physically release Infinity, an unreleased Game Boy Color (GBC) RPG that had been in development between 1999 and 2001 but was canceled due to lack of a publisher and the industry shift to Game Boy Advance development. Now, as had been mentioned back then, Infinity is heading to Kickstarter for additional funding to complete the game starting August 18.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase: How to watch today

Yesterday, Nintendo announced a new Indie World Showcase that will show off a slate of indie games headed to the Switch. The show will likely provide us with updates on indie games that have already been announced for the platform on top of revealing new indie games for the first time. There are a couple of different ways to tune in, and we’ve got them listed for you right here in this article.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Where are the secret library switches in Garden Story?

One of the early main quests in Garden Story tasks you with opening the library back up. This location is central to the protection of The Grove, but it’s been eaten away by age and the Rot. One half of this quest is finding some Sap, and the other is activating secret switches. Since finding Sap is easy, this guide covers the locations of the secret switches you need to activate.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Necrobarista’ on Apple Arcade Getting ‘Final Pour’ Free Expansion in the Coming Weeks Following Nintendo Switch Launch Today

Cinematic 3D visual novel Necrobarista () from Route 59 Games has been getting quite a few updates with free DLC and improvements since it launched on Apple Arcade and PC last year. We picked Necrobarista as one of the best mobile games of 2020. Check out the full list here. Around release, free post launch updates were promised and it looks like we are getting a huge free expansion in the coming weeks on Apple Arcade (and PC). Today, at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Route 59 Games showcased Necrobarista: Final Pour that is out today on Nintendo Switch. Shaun’s SwitchArcade roundup tomorrow will have all the indie showcase details. Necrobarista: Final Pour is a director’s cut version of Necrobarista with new music, locales, DLC included, and more. This enhanced version of Necrobarista will be arriving as a free update on PC and Apple Arcade “in the coming weeks". Watch the Necrobarista: Final Pour trailer below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy