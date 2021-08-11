Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gets a PS4 Release Date and New Gameplay Trailer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC is bringing back a fan-favorite character, or at least that's what a new leak conveys. After releasing the Wrath Of The Druids earlier this year, Ubisoft is preparing to release Siege Of Paris in a few weeks. After this, in 2022, more DLC will follow. And according to a new leak, this new DLC will include a quest featuring Kassandra, one of the two protagonists players can choose from in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and a character right up there with Ezio and Bayek as a fan-favorite.