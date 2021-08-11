Cancel
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gets a PS4 Release Date and New Gameplay Trailer

PlayStation LifeStyle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous finally has a confirmed release date for the PS4, launching for consoles on March 1, 2022. Along with the announcement, Owlcat Games has revealed a new gameplay trailer that introduces the game’s key story points as well as customization options for the player character, among many other features and game modes. The game is currently available for pre-order on PC, and Prime Matter will also distribute a physical edition for consoles.

