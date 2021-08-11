Cancel
Surprise! Axiom Verge 2 is out today on Nintendo Switch eShop

By Ben Lamoreux
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been six years since the release of Axiom Verge, and fans have been eagerly anticipating a sequel ever since. After a couple of initial delays, Axiom Verge 2 was slated to launch in Q3 2021, but each new trailer came and went with no release date. That all changed today during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase. The wait is over! As a big surprise to the patiently waiting players, Axiom Verge 2 is out today on Nintendo Switch eShop!

