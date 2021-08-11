Cancel
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports a total of 154 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
and 73 additional recoveries. All cases are current.


Please note, two cases were removed from total positive cases after they were identified as duplicates.

To date, 435,229 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get a vaccine.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

