The Orville Finally Wraps Filming of Season 3 for Hulu, Seth MacFarlane Not Ruling Out Additional Seasons

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 7 days ago
More than 27 months (!) after The Orville aired its Season 2 finale, filming has wrapped on its third season, which as announced long, long ago will premiere on Hulu.

“And that is a wrap on season 3 of The Orville!” series creator and on-screen captain Seth MacFarlane announced Wednesday on Twitter.

MacFarlane also squelched any cynical speculation that Season 3 would be the sci-fi adventures series’ swan song, by adding: “Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for all their tireless and brilliant work, and I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space.”

It was nearly a year ago that MacFarlane shared a meaningful update on Season 3, which before the pandemic was an infectious gleam in anyone’s eye had been earmarked for a “late 2020” premiere. (Amid the many COVID-related delays, Hulu has kept mum on any updated premiere timeframe.)

“All I can say is we’re working on it. We’re working very hard,” MacFarlane said during a September 2020 Instagram Q&A with co-star Jessica Szohr, who plays Xelayan officer Talla Keyali. “We got hit by this [pandemic delay] just like everyone else, but we are working on it.”

“There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back?,” MacFarlane noted. “The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it,” once the logistics for producing a show “in this climate” are figured out.

“For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it’s a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure,” he explained. “Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville.”

New to The Orville Season 3 (besides Hulu, that is) will be The 100 ‘s Eliza Taylor (in an undisclosed role that seemingly required prosthetic makeup) and Anne Winters of ABC’s one-and-done Grand Hotel (as a character named Charly Burke).

