Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter Make Adorable Cameos in Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Kids Campaign

Reality Star and Attorney Phaedra Parks looked too cute as she attended Birthday Bash here in Atlanta with her handsome sons, Dylan & Ayden Nida. Pha Pha stated on her Instagram post that it was the boys first concert ever. I remember going to that one time and it was just not for me and too loud, can you tell that I’m getting old? The whole gang dressed in designer attire and her oldest son said to her that he was ready to go after meeting rapper Latto lol! I guess his dream came true, too funny! I have more pics and what they all were wearing inside, have a great day and stay safe out there!