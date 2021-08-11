Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter Make Adorable Cameos in Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Kids Campaign

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé is enlisting the help of her three children—nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter—to celebrate the launch of Ivy Park Kids. In a new campaign video showcasing the athleisure brand's extension into children's clothing, all three of Beyoncé's children make blink-and-you-miss-'em cameos modeling pieces from the new collection alongside their mom. In one scene, Beyoncé poses with Rumi and Sir in coordinating royal-blue sweat suits. In another scene, Bey and Blue Ivy skip hand in hand while matching in lavender hoodies and cow-print leggings.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blue Ivy Carter
Person
Rumi Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Park#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in a New Ivy Park Video

Oh, how Beyoncé has blessed us over the past week. First, she provided us with a cinematic sneak peek at Ivy Park's Rodeo collection, then she gave us a rare interview (complete with anecdotes about Queen Bey's beykeeping!), and now she's gifted us with an even rarer treat: a glimpse of her and Jay-Z's 4-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Beyoncé’s rodeo-inspired Adidas Ivy Park apparel is also for kids

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park drop focuses on all things Western, roping in Black cowboys and cowgirls to model everything from fringe facemasks to denim Three Stripe chaps. Ranging from sizes XXXXS to 4XL, the Rodeo capsule offers something for everyone — including, as recently announced by Adidas, Bey-bies. For the...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Black Cowboys and Cowgirls Inspired Beyoncé's New Clothing Collection, Ivy Park Rodeo

Beyoncé's Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas is officially taking things country. Potentially inspired by her days growing up in Texas where she frequented the Houston Rodeo as a child, the new Ivy Park Rodeo collection is inspired by the Black cowboys and cowgirls who often don't get enough recognition for the parts they played in the Old West and western culture. She even got a real Black cowboy to be one of the new faces of her line, which is seriously cool.
New York City, NYpapermag.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the New Faces of Tiffany

Beyoncé's September cover story for Harper's Bazaar was released this morning, but one little nugget buried in the piece is the announcement that she and husband Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co. The Bazaar Icons issue is the stuff of legends, of course. Each September they hold...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Beyoncé and adidas Unveil New “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection

Since signing with the family back in April 2019, Beyoncé has taken the footwear and apparel world by storm through various collaborative releases. Thanks to the backing of the German brand, the contemporary R&B artist’s IVY PARK line has been reinvigorated with new life, and she continues to be one of the stronger female icons that’s moving the needle in the sportswear realm. On deck for the two parties is a fourth launch which entails the all-new “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection. The footwear and apparel range aims to celebrate the powerful impact of Black men and women on American Western culture.
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Phaedra Parks And Sons At Birthday Bash

Reality Star and Attorney Phaedra Parks looked too cute as she attended Birthday Bash here in Atlanta with her handsome sons, Dylan & Ayden Nida. Pha Pha stated on her Instagram post that it was the boys first concert ever. I remember going to that one time and it was just not for me and too loud, can you tell that I’m getting old? The whole gang dressed in designer attire and her oldest son said to her that he was ready to go after meeting rapper Latto lol! I guess his dream came true, too funny! I have more pics and what they all were wearing inside, have a great day and stay safe out there!
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
CelebritiesBillboard

Watch Beyonce Run an Ivy Park Rodeo in Stunning New Campaign Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Giddy up, because Beyoncé's got a new Ivy Park collection on the way. Houston's Queen Bey took channeled her Southern roots in a two-minute teaser on Friday (Aug. 6)...
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Glynn Turman Talks Vacationing With Beyoncé and Being the New Face of Ivy Park

Glynn Turman, Emmy-winning actor and acclaimed cowboy and rodeo champion, is the face of Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park denim collection, showing off classic Western wear in an ad campaign that showcases the Black cowboy experience. His granddaughter Melinda appears in the ads with him. After 60 years in show business, and 30 years competing in the rodeo, Turman let his two worlds come together in the making of the launch. “I’m in the hippest campaign,” the 74-year-old actor tells Variety ahead of the collections launch on Aug. 12. “It doesn’t get any cooler than that!
CelebritiesBillboard

Beyoncé Brings Her Three Kids to the Rodeo for New 'Ivy Park' Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Beyoncé is making her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection kid-friendly by expanding its children's clothing line -- and now you can see the new rodeo-inspired release on her own family.
CelebritiesEssence

See Jay-Z Represent For Beyoncé By Wearing A Look From Her Ivy Park Swim Collection

And five other times he's reminded us that no one stans more for his wife than him. Jay-Z just proved that he’s the best person to model wife Beyoncé’s Ivy Park swimwear collection, and he didn’t have to step foot in a pool or show some skin to do it. The 51-year-old rapper posed in the upcoming Flex Park capsule collection while living his best live in the Hamptons. He was captured by photographer Lenny Santiago in the men’s shirt and short set, also donning a bucket hat and shades.
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Newest Ivy Park Release

Click here to read the full article. Looks like the next drop of the Adidas x Ivy Park collection will be centered around rodeo and Black cowboys. Beyoncé began teasing the latest collection of her line with Adidas by posting an image of actor Glynn Turman and his granddaughter, Melinda, wearing denim with three stripes — jackets, jeans and even chaps over shorts for Melinda under the tag line: Ivy Park Rodeo.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway A video embedded in the image features “The Wire” and “Fargo” actor talking about how he how he spent his days...

Comments / 1

Community Policy