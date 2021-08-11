Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter Make Adorable Cameos in Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Kids Campaign
Beyoncé is enlisting the help of her three children—nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter—to celebrate the launch of Ivy Park Kids. In a new campaign video showcasing the athleisure brand's extension into children's clothing, all three of Beyoncé's children make blink-and-you-miss-'em cameos modeling pieces from the new collection alongside their mom. In one scene, Beyoncé poses with Rumi and Sir in coordinating royal-blue sweat suits. In another scene, Bey and Blue Ivy skip hand in hand while matching in lavender hoodies and cow-print leggings.www.harpersbazaar.com
