Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch St. Vincent Join Jack Antonoff On The Roof Of Electric Lady Studios

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Antonoff loves to bring people to the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City and make them perform. A few weeks ago, he got Lorde up there to sing her two Solar Power singles. And he recruited St. Vincent to head on up there to help him out with performing a song off his new Bleachers album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. She popped up for “What’d I Do With All This Faith?” to sing background vocals, though she does background vocals for a different Bleachers track on the actual album. Antonoff also performed “Big Life” sans St. V. Check out videos of both below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Jack Antonoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Solar Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

Lorde & Jack Antonoff Perform Dreamy Acoustic Version of 'Stoned at the Nail Salon'

Lorde + Jack Antonoff + a rainbow guitar = magic. The pop star released the third video from her live recording sessions shot at the Electric Lady studios with Antonoff ahead of her highly anticipated third album Solar Power, which arrives Aug. 20. The previous two were both performances of the record's lead single and title track "Solar Power," the first being a breezy rooftop concert and the second being a violently windy, "summer storm" version.
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Jack Antonoff Says Lana Del Rey's Music Is More Humorous Than People Think

Last Friday (July 30), Bleachers dropped its third studio album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. Led by Jack Antonoff, Bleachers is back for the first time in four years to the delight of fans. Though Antonoff hasn't released new music with Bleachers since 2017, that doesn't mean he...
MusicBBC

Jack Antonoff has redefined pop music. Here's how

Jack Antonoff's fingerprints are everywhere. In the last year alone, he's made records with Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St Vincent, The Chicks and Taylor Swift - with whom he shared the Grammy award for album of the year. Unassuming and earnest, he's become the go-to collaborator for pop's most sophisticated...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Lorde says talk of a ‘Jack Antonoff record’ is ‘insulting’

Lorde thinks it’s “frankly insulting” to suggest she’s made a “Jack Antonoff record”. The 24-year-old singer has worked with the acclaimed producer on her long-awaited new album ‘Solar Power’, but she believes the narrative surrounding his influence is “sexist”. She explained: “I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record. I’ve made...
Musicq106fm.com

Watch St. Vincent perform acoustic version of “Sad but True” cover

St. Vincent is sharing a different version of her cover of Metallica‘s “Sad but True.”. The “Los Ageless” rocker has shared an Instagram video of her performing the opening riff of the Black Album classic on an acoustic guitar. “Prepping for my ‘Sad but True’ cover,” she wrote in the...
MusicNYLON

No, Lorde And Jack Antonoff Are Not Secretly Dating

Don’t get it twisted — she’s in charge of her own music, too. Lorde has been watching all of your memes, jokes, powerpoint slideshows, and fan videos about her relationship with Jack Antonoff. Now, she has some words. In a new interview with the New York Times, the Auckland star...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Stop Crediting Jack Antonoff for Lorde's Work

It's a well-known fact Lorde and Jack Antonoff have been close collaborators for years: Antonoff's signature shimmering style of pop production pairs perfectly with the singer's introspective lyrics and dark vocals. While the recording process has been a rewarding experience for both, what doesn't sit quite right is the public's framing of the duo's partnership.
MusicStereogum

CHVRCHES – “The Killing Moon” (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

CHVRCHES, who are preparing to release their new album Screen Violence at the end of the month, have covered Echo & The Bunnymen’s 1984 classic “The Killing Moon” as an exclusive for Amazon’s DV8 playlist. “We all love Echo & The Bunnymen and had wanted to cover ‘The Killing Moon’ for a long time and jumped at the chance when Amazon Music gave us the opportunity,” Lauren Mayberry says. “Screen Violence, the new CHVRCHES album, is very much inspired by movies and ‘Killing Moon’ feels almost synonymous with Donnie Darko which is a film we all love.” Listen below.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

St. Vincent at the Hollywood Bowl on September 24th

St. Vincent is a singer-songwriter known for her visual performances and genre-bending music. St. Vincent is often referred to as a one-woman band as her clever music composition has swept the nation. The Grammy award-winning artist has kept busy during this quarantine with countless collaborations and the release of her seventh studio album Daddy’s Home. This fall, St. Vincent will be going on her Daddy’s Home Tour which includes only one stop in Los Angeles.
MusicStereogum

Band Of Horses’ Ben Bridwell & Composer Jeff Cardoni Made This Theme Song For The Wrestling Drama Heels

Band Of Horses are not the first musical act I associate with pro wrestling, but here we are. Head Horse Ben Bridwell has teamed with composer Jeff Cardoni on the theme music for Heels, a new Starz scripted drama starring Alexander Ludwig and Stephen Amell as “wrestler brothers who’ve inherited a small-time wrestling business from their late father, also a wrestler, and squabble over the best way to run the company,” according to this New York Times feature. Its opening credits feature “Love In War,” a sweeping, inspirational alt-rock power ballad by Bridwell and Cardoni that sounds like Band Of Horses gone full Friday Night Lights. It premiered at Billboard today and can be heard below.
MusicStereogum

Birthday Girl Madonna Gets New Reissue Campaign, Italians Do It Better Covers Comp

Today is Madonna’s 63rd birthday. Happy birthday Madonna! And to mark the occasion, there’s a few bits of Madonna news out there. Earlier today, it was announced that Madonna has signed a new deal with Warner Music Group that encompasses her entire recorded music catalog. Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s first single, and the new deal promises an extensive reissue campaign digging back into all her classic albums. But today, there is also Italians Do It Better’s big Madonna tribute album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy