The Howell Public Schools Board of Education has approved a program that aims to help enhance their student mental health model. Before the pandemic began, the Howell High School Lighthouse youth group began advocating for a change to the district’s health course curriculum. The students, recognizing the mental health needs of their peers in the LGBTQ community, spent the past year working their request through the proper channels. It was presented to the Board of Education in June, and immediately became a hotly debated topic between those who wanted it implemented and those who felt LGBTQ mental health has no place in a required course.