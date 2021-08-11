Cancel
Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie welcome daughter: See the adorable 1st photos

By Candice Williams
Posted by 
GMA
GMA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HUrA_0bOdE7Zx00

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is a proud girl dad.

The Atlanta rapper-turned-actor announced on Tuesday that he and his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, have welcomed another daughter.

MORE: Review: 'F9: The Fast Saga' is the biggest, baddest popcorn movie of the summer

"The Movie "Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls" starring Chris Bridges coming soon," Luda wrote in an Instagram post that showed photos of him and his wife holding their newborn daughter.

In the caption, Ludacris also shared his daughter's name and birth date: "Chance Oyali Bridges Born 7:57am 7/28/21."

Mbouguiengue shared two of the same photos, captioning her post , "Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother. ❤️🙏🏽 7/28/2021"

This is the second child and daughter for the couple, who are parents to 6-year-old Cadence.

Ludacris has two other daughters -- Cai, 7, and Karma, 20 -- from previous relationships.

