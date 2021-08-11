Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber top 2021 VMA nominations. See who else landed nods

By Christi Carras
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHnr7_0bOdE5oV00
Justin Bieber, left, and Megan Thee Stallion lead this year’s Video Music Award nominees. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images; Charles Sykes / Invision/AP)

MTV is closing out hot girl summer 2021 with plenty of Video Music Award nominations for rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion and pop musician Justin Bieber.

Bieber leads the nominations with seven, while Megan Thee Stallion racked up six, according to MTV’s announcement Wednesday morning.

Bieber received nominations for video of the year (“Popstar”); artist of the year; pop song (“Peaches”); collaboration (“Peaches”); direction (“Popstar”); cinematography (“Holy”); and editing (“Peaches”).

Megan Thee Stallion scored nods for video of the year (“WAP”); artist of the year; song of the year (“WAP”); collaboration (“WAP”); and two for hip-hop song (“WAP” and the remix of “On Me”).

Other top contenders include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and 2021 breakout star Olivia Rodrigo — all of whom landed five nods apiece.

In the running for the coveted video of the year prize are DJ Khaled and Drake (“Popstar,” starring Bieber); Doja Cat and SZA (“Kiss Me More”); Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”); Lil Nas X (“Montero”); The Weeknd (“Save Your Tears”); and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their sex-positive summer anthem, “WAP.”

Among the nominees for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Rodrigo — who recently catapulted onto the music scene with her viral hit single “Drivers License,” which became the first song of 2021 to surpass a billion streams on Spotify as of this week, according to Billboard.

A first-time VMA nominee, singer-songwriter Rodrigo is also up for song of the year (“Drivers License”), Push performance of the year (“Drivers License”), pop song (“Good 4 U”) and best new artist.

Ahead of his highly anticipated debut album, rapper and singer Lil Nas X earned all five of his nominations for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name”), the sexy smash that nearly broke the internet in March upon its buzzy release.

The 2021 VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at New York City’s Barclays Center and will be broadcast on MTV at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDDlB_0bOdE5oV00
Olivia Rodrigo scored five VMA nominations Wednesday. (MTV Push)

Here are the nominees in the top categories. (To view the full list of nominations and vote for your favorite artists, go to the MTV website.)

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
  • Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
  • The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Justin Bieber
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
  • BTS – “Dynamite”
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
  • Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • 24kGoldn
  • Giveon
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Polo G
  • Saweetie

BEST COLLABORATION

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
  • Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
  • Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

BEST POP

  • Ariana Grande – “Positions”
  • Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
  • BTS – “Butter”
  • Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
  • Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
  • Taylor Swift – “Willow”

BEST HIP-HOP

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
  • Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
  • Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
  • Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
  • Polo G – “Rapstar”
  • Travis Scott ft. Young Thug and M.I.A. – “Franchise”

BEST ROCK

  • Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
  • Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
  • John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
  • The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”
  • Kings of Leon – “The Bandit”
  • Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
  • Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
  • Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”
  • Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend”
  • Twenty One Pilots – “Shy Away”
  • Willow ft. Travis Barker – “Transparent Soul”

BEST LATIN

  • Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
  • Billie Eilish & Rosalía – “Lo Vas a Olvidar”
  • Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”
  • J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Día (One Day)”
  • Karol G – “Bichota”
  • Maluma – “Hawái”

BEST R&B

  • Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
  • Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
  • Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
  • H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
  • SZA – “Good Days”

BEST K-POP

  • (G)I-DLE – “Dumdi Dumdi”
  • Blackpink and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
  • BTS – “Butter”
  • Monsta X – “Gambler”
  • Seventeen – “Ready to Love”
  • Twice – “Alcohol-Free”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
  • Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”
  • H.E.R. – “Fight for You”
  • Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
  • Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
  • Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – “Entrepreneur”
Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
42K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Shakira
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vma#Vma#Mtv#Video Music Award#Wap#Montero#Billboard#Barclays Center#Wizkid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskiss951.com

Justin Bieber Shares Rare Photos of All of His 6 Siblings

Justin Bieber shared new photos of his younger siblings alongside his wife Hailey Bieber in celebration of half-sister Bay’s 3rd birthday. Bieber, 27, shared photos outside surrounded with all of his “familia.” In one photo, he and Hailey, 24, can be seen smiling in front of pastel balloons with the birthday girl, whose birthday was yesterday (August 16), Hollywood Life reports.
Musichypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Video

Megan Thee Stallion has shared yet another freestyle, this time rapping over a familiar beat from a couple of years ago. The rapper took to Twitter to announce, “Was re-inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it.” The song sparked a number of debates between fans online trying to decide if her original freestyle on the beat reigned supreme over the latest release. When a fan mentioned this, Megan took to Twitter to respond, “Idk why IG kept deleting this but I just told Ju to send it to me so I could do a new freestyle.”
MusicPosted by
Variety

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug Among Latest iHeartRadio ‘Titanium Award’ Recipients

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior and Chris Brown are the latest artists to receive iHeartRadio’s “Titanium Award” for reaching one billion total audience spins in 2021. Grande reached the milestone with her song “Positions,” with Brown and Young Thug following with “Go Crazy,” Lipa with “Levitating” and 24kGoldn and Dior with “Mood.” The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of people listening to the radio at the time of those plays. This measures total audience impressions — the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming...
Celebritiesmashed.com

What Megan Thee Stallion Really Eats In A Day

If you've ever found yourself doing a happy dance after taking a bite of delicious food, you have something in common with rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion. When the star tried her very first Popeyes chicken sandwich, a moment that was captured on livestream, she couldn't help but start dancing on her bed while freestyle rapping about how good the food tasted. Megan Thee Stallion even went as far as to say that if she went vegan, she'd still be eating it.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(NEWS) 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

The nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Wednesday. Justin Bieber led the field with seven nominations including Artist of the Year for Peaches. Megan Thee Stallion is also up for Artist of the Year and she received six nominations. The VMAs will take place on Sunday, September 12th.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

The 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress and the '7 Rings' hitmaker continue to wow fans after they had a FaceTime while the former was still at dinner with her pals. AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has welcomed Selena Gomez, who was fangirling over her on social media, with open arms. After the former "Wizards of Waverly Place" star jammed out to Ariana's "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," the "No Tears Left to Cry" hitmaker sent her pal some love.
Musicwfav951.com

Justin Bieber Teases Collaboration With Skrillex And Don Toliver

Justin Bieber and Skrillex will drop their latest collaboration on Friday (Aug. 20th). According to Bieber’s Instagram post, the track will also feature Don Toliver. Skrillex and Bieber have worked together several times, including on “Where Are Ü Now” from Skrillex and Diplo’s 2015 album as Jack Ü. The two also collaborated on Bieber’s hit song “Sorry,” as well as “2 Much,” “Somebody” and “Loved By You” featuring Burna Boy with co-writing/production credits on each, from his latest album, Justice.
CelebritiesBillboard

Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande & More Receive iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for Reaching 1 Billion Audience Spins

All four of these singles were released in 2020; all four reached the top three positions on the Billboard Hot 100. On Tuesday (Aug. 17), iHeartMedia presented iHeartRadio titanium awards to four smash hits that have reached 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations: Ariana Grande's “Positions,” Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” and 24Goldn featuring Iann Dior’s “Mood.”
Entertainmenthotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Fiery "Outta Town Freestyle"

Megan Thee Stallion loves to flex her skills by releasing new freestyles every so often, sharpening her pen and reminding the world that she's one of the most skilled women in the rap game right now. As she continues to tease her new music, she starred on the cover of Essence on Thursday. Additionally, she hyped her fans up with a quick lyrical exercise, popping off for her fiery "Outta Town Freestyle."
Celebrities101 WIXX

The Kid LAROI’s “Stay” hits number one; Justin Bieber now tied with Drake as Canadian with most chart-toppers

The Kid LAROI has come from a land Down Under to reach the very top of the Billboard Hot 100. The Australian rapper’s latest single, “Stay,” featuring Justin Bieber, has hit number one after debuting at number four four weeks ago. This is Justin’s eighth number one, but it’s the first one for LAROI. As Billboard notes, this makes him the first Australian-born male solo artist to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 40 years.
Theater & DanceBillboard

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI becomes the first Australian-born solo male to top the Hot 100 since Rick Springfield with "Jessie's Girl" just over 40 years ago. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 14) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 10). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Tory Lanez Violated Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order On Him

Last month, DaBaby surprised the crowd at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival by bringing Tory Lanez onstage to perform with him. Many questioned the rapper’s decision to align himself with Tory after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion last summer, for which he later received felony assault charges. It was also not a good move for Tory, as prosecutors that by appearing at the festival, he violated his restraining order against her.
CelebritiesComplex

Here Are the 2021 MTV VMAs Nominees

Justin Bieber leads the 2021 class of MTV’s Video Music Awards nominees. As announced Wednesday, the Justice singer scored seven total nominations, including Artist of the Year. Following not far behind is Megan Thee Stallion with six nominations. First-time VMA nominee Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, scored five nods this year while her debut album Sour remains a Billboard charts mainstay. Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS, Drake, Doja Cat, and Giveon also received five noms apiece.

Comments / 1

Community Policy