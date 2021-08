Tomorrow is Samsung's big event for the back half of 2021, and in addition to launching some foldable smartphones, the company is expected to reveal the Galaxy Watch 4 and the big Wear OS revamp it is working on with Google. Google is cooking up the first major Wear OS release since 2018, and Samsung is abandoning Tizen for smartwatches and going all-in on Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4. Last night, Samsung took the wraps off the main SoC for the Galaxy Watch 4, and compared to what Wear OS usually gets, Samsung is shipping a beast of an SoC.