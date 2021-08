The signing of Vinnie Hinostroza is a little bittersweet. On the one hand, it’s a solid depth signing that would make sense for a team that is trying to be a competitive hockey team, but on the other, it’s a move that should have been made two or three years ago when there was still hope of salvaging the old core of the hockey team. Gone are Linus Ullmark, Rasmus Ristolainen, Sam Reinhart and quite possibly Jack Eichel and thus the need to bolster the bottom six with serviceable players isn’t as dire as it was one, two or three years ago when they were trying to win.