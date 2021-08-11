An Ultimate Guide to the BOO Bash Halloween Event in Disney World
It may only be August, but the Halloween season has started in Disney World!. While Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been canceled for 2021, the NEW Disney After Hours BOO Bash event will still fill Magic Kingdom with spooky spirit! Recently, the very first BOO Bash took place and we took you along with us to see all the snacks, decorations, and more. Today we’re sharing a complete guide to the event so you know what to expect, how to plan, and what you don’t want to miss!www.disneyfoodblog.com
