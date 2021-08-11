An Ultimate Guide to the BOO Bash Halloween Event in Disney World

It may still be August, but Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World! With all the frightful fun surrounding Disney After Hours Boo Bash, we can’t help but shift our focus to all the Halloween-themed food Disney is offering at this most ‘spooktacular’ time of the year. While we’re thrilled to see the return of a Halloween-themed party here at Disney World, there are a few things missing. There are no nighttime spectaculars, fireworks, full parades, or stage shows associated with Disney After Hours Boo Bash like there was with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Without those extra doses of magic, we are no longer seeing the need for the extra add-ons that used to be available for the special ticketed event, such as the former dining package called “Cruella’s Halloween Hide-A-Way Party” at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, or the former “Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party” at Tomorrowland Terrace.