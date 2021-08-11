Fortnite Leaks Reveal Possible New Open World Game Mode
Fortnite leakers have uncovered some promotional images that could point toward a new open-world game mode mentioned in the Epic vs. Apple lawsuit. It appears that the content mentioned in the previous Epic Games vs. Apple Inc. lawsuit has quite some truth to it. Over time, we've seen several pieces within the paperwork make their way center stage—e.g.: Ariana Grande's recent appearance in the Rift Tour. So, it shouldn't surprise Fortnite fans that the game's team of data miners and informants have discovered some promotional images hinting at yet another content tease.www.dbltap.com
