OCEANPORT – Trainer Miguel Vera is fully aware of the challenges facing his 3-year-old filly Edie Meeny Miny Mo in the Grade 3 Monmouth Oaks at Monmouth Park on July 31. She has never been around two turns, nor has she ever tried any stakes company yet. And she’s the least experienced filly in the nine-horse field with just two career starts, according to a press release.