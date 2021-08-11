Benavidez: I Know Uzcategui's Got Power, I Have To Be 100% Focused On This Fight

David Benavidez speaks from past experience in expecting a tough outing where most see a perceived mismatch. The unbeaten former two-time super middleweight titlist from Phoenix, Arizona is treating his upcoming Showtime headliner versus Jose Uzcategui as if it is the biggest fight of his career. It is, in a way; the bout takes place August 28 at Footprint Center, home to the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and minutes from his home, marking his first true hometown headliner since becoming a championship caliber fighter.