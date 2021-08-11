Cancel
Benavidez: I Know Uzcategui's Got Power, I Have To Be 100% Focused On This Fight

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Benavidez speaks from past experience in expecting a tough outing where most see a perceived mismatch. The unbeaten former two-time super middleweight titlist from Phoenix, Arizona is treating his upcoming Showtime headliner versus Jose Uzcategui as if it is the biggest fight of his career. It is, in a way; the bout takes place August 28 at Footprint Center, home to the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and minutes from his home, marking his first true hometown headliner since becoming a championship caliber fighter.

Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Jose Uzcategui looking for career-best performance against David Benavidez

Former super middleweight titleholder Jose Uzcategui was on hand for yesterday’s opening virtual press conference, formally announcing his August 28th fight against David Benavidez, airing live on Showtime. And looking ahead to the bout, Uzcategui tells the world that he’s preparing himself for the best performance he’s ever had, expecting Benavidez to bring out the best of him.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez wants Caleb Plant after Uzcategui

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) says he wants to fight IBF 168-lb champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in December after he defeats Jose Uzcategui in their WBC title eliminator on August 28th live on SHOWTIME at the Phoenix Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Getting ‘Sweethands’ Plant (21-0, 12 KOs)...
Public HealthThe Ring Magazine

David Benavidez is out for Jose Uzcategui on August 28 due to COVID-19

David Benavidez draped with belts after his ninth-round knockout of Anthony Dirrell. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/PictureGroup) David Benavidez, The Ring’s No. 1-rated super middleweight, has tested positive for COVID-19, and his scheduled August 28 Showtime main event against Jose Uzcategui is off. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger was the first to...
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

David Benavidez Tests Positive For COVID-19, Showdown Against Jose Uzcategui Postponed

The long climb back up the super middleweight ladder just got incredibly longer for David Benavidez. The former two-time 168-pound belt holder has been pulled from his showdown against former titlist Jose Uzcategui due to the 24-year-old testing positive for COVID-19. Originally, Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) and Uzcategui (31-4, 26 KOs) were set to face off on August 28th, in Phoenix Arizona.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Pacquiao warns Ugas: ‘We have to settle it inside the ring’

By Chris Williams: Manny Pacquiao sounded irritated on Wednesday in taking a shot at both champion Yordenis Ugas and the WBA for elevating him to their 147-lb ‘Super Champion’ during the two years that the Filipino star was out of the ring from 2019 to 2021. While Pacquiao was inactive...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Errol Spence Medical Records Reveal If He Is ‘Fraud’

WBC, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. recently suffered an eye injury. Now, World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has received medical documents to confirm the eye injury. Errol Spence injury confirmed. Spence was scheduled to face eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao this coming Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Exposes’ Floyd Mayweather In Car Video

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao recently discussed John Riel Casimero defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux in a new video in his car and compared Casimero dodging him to Floyd Mayweather. He said:. “I’m happy, I’m glad he retained his belt. The thing is, I’m disappointed because I wanted to fight him. It’s like...
UFCMMA Fighting

Anderson Silva’s son Kalyl ‘surprised’ by 8-second KO in kickboxing debut, in no rush for MMA move

Kalyl Silva’s debut in amateur kickboxing lasted only eight seconds, and he didn’t see it coming. Silva, the 22-year-old son of former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva, stepped into the ring on Aug. 13 to face Anthony Reynaga in a 159-pound match at FightersRep 10, and he ended the contest with the very first strike he threw. Silva expected Reynaga to use his hands more and reacted quickly to a kick early in the bout.
Combat SportsBleacher Report

Pacquiao vs. Ugas: Early Fight Predictions, PPV Schedule and More

Despite being 42, Manny Pacquiao remains one of the most notable names in the boxing world. Pacquiao has held titles in eight weight divisions and has won 12 world championships in all. On Saturday, he will fight again, this time against WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas. While Ugas makes for...
Las Vegas, NVBoxing Scene

Roach on Mayweather's 50-0 Run: Pacquiao Had Better Quality of Wins

Freddie Roach, the head trainer of eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, says his boxer is ready to put on a great performance on Saturday night, when he faces WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Without divulging our fight strategy, I will say, as...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Bad Paycheck Before Silva Fight

Tito Ortiz recently wrote on Instagram why he quit the Huntington Beach City Council to fight Anderson Silva. Kamaru Usman Reveals Top UFC Star Uses Drugs. “1200 a month is not paying the bill and not worth dragging my name threw the mud. They are very corrupt. I’m just to honest.”
NFLBoxingNews24.com

Latest Ring Magazine rankings: Tyson Fury Champion above Anthony Joshua

By William Lloyd: Ring Magazine has come out with its latest heavyweight rankings. Surprisingly, Tyson Fury is ranked as the champion in the division ahead of IBF/WBA/WBO champ Anthony Joshua. It’s a bit surprising that WBC champion Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), with his one belt and 18 months of inactivity,...
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.: Freddie Roach admits this might be Pacman's last fight

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on DAZN.com. Manny Pacquiao’s entrusted trainer Freddie Roach reiterated his belief that the former eight-weight world champion’s boxing career is winding down. But he maintained that whether or not welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. ends up being his final opponent on Aug. 21, the Filipino is coming to Las Vegas to win.

