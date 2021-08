Lawn Mowing Simulator is a new game from Skyhook Games and Curve Digital launching this month on Xbox and PC. This game will allow players to mow lawns all across Britain, as well as use its surprising business management aspects. The original game demo had over 250,000 downloads, and the excitement seems to still be there for this game, based on the optimism of the developers. While it launching on PC and Xbox for $29.99, many wonder if the game will be one of the many titles joining the Xbox Game Pass family after its launch.