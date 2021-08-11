Global Citizen Announces Performers for the September 25 Concert in Central Park
Global Citizen announced today that Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang will perform a free concert at the Great Lawn in Central Park on September 25. The international education and advocacy organization will offer 43,000 free tickets via lottery to those who participate in prescribed social action campaigns. VIP tickets also are available for purchase. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result and a facemask are required for entry.www.theaquarian.com
