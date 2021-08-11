Global Citizen Announces Performers for the September 25 Concert in Central Park

Global Citizen has unveiled lineups for three of the international settings for its 24-hour “Global Citizen Live” broadcast for Sept. 25. Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo are among the headliners in New York City’s Central Park; Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and H.E.R. will be among the toppers in front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower; and Femi Kuti will lead the charge in Lagos, Nigeria. The lineup is yet to be revealed in other cities that will host the concerts around the world, although Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says the climactic Los Angeles component of the day-long show will take place...