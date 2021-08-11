Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Global Citizen Announces Performers for the September 25 Concert in Central Park

By Everynight Charley Crespo
theaquarian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Citizen announced today that Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang will perform a free concert at the Great Lawn in Central Park on September 25. The international education and advocacy organization will offer 43,000 free tickets via lottery to those who participate in prescribed social action campaigns. VIP tickets also are available for purchase. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result and a facemask are required for entry.

www.theaquarian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lang Lang
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Rihanna
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Cardi B
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Citizen#Central Park#The Central Park Concert#Covid#Lizzo#Vip#Onerepublic#Killers#Fall Out Boy#Neil Young Crazy Horse#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MusicPosted by
Variety

Kanye West Removes DaBaby Remix From Streaming Services

Kanye West has apparently removed a remix of his song “Nah Nah Nah” featuring DaBaby from streaming services. The remix, which was released last year and also featured 2Chainz, was disappeared from Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal over the weekend and was first reported by HotNewHipHop. DaBaby is entering a third week of negative reaction to homophobic comments he made onstage at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on the weekend of July 23. He has seen most of his live appearances canceled and been publicly criticized by the LGBTQ organization GLAAD and artists ranging from Elton John to former collaborator Dua...
MusicSFGate

Music Industry Moves: Madonna Signs With Billie Eilish's Publicist; Flo Rida's Strongarm Launches Film, TV Unit

Madonna has signed with Alexandra Baker of High Rise PR, whose clients include Billie Eilish and Finneas, Duran Duran, Clairo and Noah Cyrus, among others. She had previously been represented by Kelly Bush Novak at ID PR, who signed on in 2018, and BB Gun Press, which was founded by veteran music publicist Brian Bumbery, currently heading up publicity for Apple Music. Prior to that, Madonna had been represented for more than 20 years by Liz Rosenberg, who runs her own New York City-based shop with a roster that includes Cher and Michael Buble.
New York City, NYShowbiz411

Very “Smooth”: Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas Will Debut Their New Single “Move” at Clive Davis’s Mega Central Park Concert

Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas won’t just be performing their 2000 hit, “Smooth,” at Clive Davis’s mega Central Park concert. They’ll also debut “Move,” their first single together in 22 years. “Move” is dropping on August 18th, three days before the Welcome Back New York show, on radio. (Pop group American Authors is also featured on vocals.)
MusicDaily Gate City

will.i.am ready for Global Citizen Live

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am. talks about headlining the upcoming Global Citizen Live concert event, which will also see performances from stars including Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Ed Sheeran. (Aug. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
WorldPosted by
Variety

‘Global Citizen Live’ Lineups Unveiled for Central Park, Paris, Lagos: Where to See Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat

Global Citizen has unveiled lineups for three of the international settings for its 24-hour “Global Citizen Live” broadcast for Sept. 25. Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo are among the headliners in New York City’s Central Park; Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and H.E.R. will be among the toppers in front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower; and Femi Kuti will lead the charge in Lagos, Nigeria. The lineup is yet to be revealed in other cities that will host the concerts around the world, although Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says the climactic Los Angeles component of the day-long show will take place...
Musicat40.com

Global Citizen Live Announces Lineup: Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo & More

On Tuesday (August 10), Global Citizen announced the star-studded lineup for this year's concert. Described as the organization's "biggest event yet," viewers will enjoy performances from the biggest names in music across all genres. Global Citizen Live has taken place in New York City's Central Park annually since 2012. In...
New York City, NYNBC New York

Latin Superstar Maluma Joins Central Park Comeback Mega-Concert Lineup

A couple of weeks before the city launches its Central Park mega-concert, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an addition to the already star-studded lineup. Latin superstar Maluma is scheduled to also partake in the musical event that is expected to bring thousands upon thousands of people to mark New York City's dramatic, ongoing comeback from COVID-19.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Global Citizen Live host cities announced for Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes & more

Dozens of top artists are performing at Global Citizen Live’s 24-hour concert event on September 25, but now we know which cities will be hosting some of those artists. Fans in Paris, France will be able to see Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas and DJ Snake in the flesh; while Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper and the previously announced Jennifer Lopez will hit up New York City. Four African artists have also been announced for Lagos, Nigeria.
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Concerts in the Park

Aug. 10 – Scenes and Vistas of America (Isaac Andrew, director) Aug. 17 - Leroy Anderson tunes (Steve Matthes, director) Aug. 24 - Movie/TV Themes (Jim Martinez, director) Aug. 31 - Rodgers and Hart favorites (Matthes) Those planning on attending the concerts should bring low-backed chairs or a blanket to...
Thomaston, CTprimepublishers.com

Afro-Semitic Experience to Perform in Concert at Seth Thomas Park

THOMASTON — The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston continues its 18th year of free summer concerts in the park with a concert by The Afro-Semitic Experience. This concert will be held in Seth Thomas Park on South Main St., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, August 16. Co-founded by African-American jazz pianist Warren Byrd, and Jewish-American jazz bassist David Chevan in 1998, The Afro-Semitic Experience is a band that combines an eclectic array of styles, sophisticated musicianship, good songwriting, deep grooves, and years of friendship with a simple message: Unity in the Community.
Musicedmsauce.com

LIVE LOUNGE CONCERT SERIES FEAT. KYGO’S PALM TREE RECORDS, VASSY, & MORE ANNOUNCED BY GLOBAL LIVE STREAMING APP, LIVIT

LIVIT, a worldwide live streaming and entertainment platform operated under the 17LIVE brand, announced today that it will host a live-streamed concert and interactive event series starring global superstar Kygo‘s Palm Tree Records, multi-platinum award-winning singer/songwriter VASSY, and more. The interactive Live Lounge events, presented by 17LIVE, will begin on August 6th. Each performance will be exclusively live-streamed on Asia's #1 streaming platform, LIVIT, via the LIVIT Official Account in the app, which can be accessed HERE. With more than 45 million users, 17LIVE is the leading platform for emerging musicians, performers, and influencers in Asia, and its US-centric brand LIVIT is quickly developing in the United States.
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

‘Global Citizen Live’: Jennifer Lopez & Others Join 24-Hour Concert Special To Be Simulcast Worldwide

Global Citizen Live has revealed more performers for the worldwide show on September 25. Jennifer Lopez — who also played Vax Live in Los Angeles a few months ago — Black Eyed Peas and Meek Mill are among the acts just added to the 24-hour event, which will feature performances on six continents. See the full lineups for the main concerts in New York City, Paris and Lagos, Nigeria, below. More performers are TBA. Global Citizen, the international advocacy group behind the Vax Live concert on May 8, said next month’s event is aimed at defeating poverty, Covid and climate change. The acts revealed today...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Madonna and Warner Music Announce Catalog Partnership

Madonna and Warner Music Group have announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog. With global sales of over 300 million records, Madonna is the best-selling female artist of all time, with countless accolades that include seven Grammy Awards, 24 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and numerous international trophies, including BRIT, Bravo Otto, Danish Music, Edison, GAFFA, International Dance Music, Ivor Novello, Juno, MTV, and World Music Awards, among many others across the globe. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.
Rock Musictheaquarian.com

Crystalized & Individualized – Tash Neal Talks Grateful Moments & Solo Records

Tash Neal brings his new sound to the Music Hall Of Williamsburg. Tash Neal got really personal when he released his debut solo album, Charge It To The Game, via Black Hill Records, on March 12. The former frontman and guitarist for The London Souls shed some emotional weight with songs about heartbreak, what goes around comes around and even a traumatic brain injury. He took a different approach to his usual rock and roll style, but still dove deep into grooves and harmonies. He also handled the production of the album while having a famous friend of his lend his sonic talents on a couple tracks. Performing with a full band, Neal will be taking the stage for his first actual live show in months at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on August 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy