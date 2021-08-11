Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

National, regional favorites to headline Blues Bash at Kalamazoo’s Old Dog Tavern

By Ryan Boldrey
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 7 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hosting its first live music event since the pandemic, the Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association is gearing up to present its Blues Bash on Aug. 21. The one-day event is being put on in partnership with Old Dog Tavern, which will serve up its outdoor beer garden as the venue for Blues Hall of Famer Billy Branch, award-winning national artist Wayne Baker Brooks, as well as regional acts Jake Kershaw, Crossroads Resurrection and Out of Favor Boys.

