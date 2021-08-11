Cancel
Fed's George says policymakers need to watch inflation expectations

kelo.com
(Reuters) – U.S. consumers are much more aware of inflation levels today than they have been over the past decade and Federal Reserve officials need to monitor inflation expectations closely, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Wednesday. "Policymakers have to keep their eye on inflation expectations," George said...

#Inflation#Reuters#Kansas City Fed
