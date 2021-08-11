Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chula Vista, CA

Woman Gives Birth on I-805 in Chula Vista After Car Overheats

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnmOf_0bOdCikD00
The Chula Vista Fire Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman gave birth in an overheated car on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, a spokesman for the city’s fire department told City News Service Wednesday.

The woman, who the Chula Vista Fire Department could not identify due to privacy laws, was being driven by her husband to Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista on Tuesday when their sedan overheated just a mile and a half from the hospital.

Their 911 call was routed to the CVFD, which responded at 5:45 a.m. with an engine and medic ambulance.

They arrived only two minutes before the baby did.

“Our goal is to transport a woman in labor to a sterile environment with a doctor,” CVFD Capt. Josh Sanders told CNS, “but sometimes you just show up and, hey, it’s happening.”

After delivery, mother and baby were taken to the hospital, where Sanders reports they’re doing “just fine.”

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City News Service#Scripps Mercy Hospital#Cvfd#Cns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy