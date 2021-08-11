Cancel
Another Tropical Storm is Projected to Hit Disney World This Weekend

By Madeleine Zaharchuk
disneyfoodblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Tropical Storm Fred has been downgraded to Tropical Depression. It’s hurricane season in Florida, and we’ve already seen 5 major storms come and go this year. As many people can agree, “a rainy day in Disney is better than a rainy day at home,” but that doesn’t mean you should travel all the way to Disney World without a little preparation. We have an update for you on the latest tropical storm, currently in the Dominican Republic area.

