Two British defence companies are a step closer to being taken over by foreign-backed firms.Cobham Group, which is owned by US private equity house Advent, confirmed it has agreed a £2.57billion deal for London-listed Ultra Electronics.And rival defence group Meggitt reaffirmed its plans to accept a £6.3billion bid from US business Parker-Hannifin and said the stock market’s Takeover Panel will set a deadline on another rival, TransDigm, to make its own £7billion bid binding.Following the Meggitt announcement, the Takeover Panel confirmed that TransDigm has until 5pm on September 14 to make a bid or walk away.Bosses behind the Cobham bid...