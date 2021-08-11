Cancel
'The Suicide Squad' Is Just the Latest Data Point in a Tricky 2021 Box Office

By Brandon Katz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn’s The Suicide Squad failed to meet even the modest expectations of a $30 million domestic debut through no real fault of its own. The critically acclaimed and highly enjoyable comic book blockbuster was released at a time when the Delta variant is causing a surge of new COVID cases that may be keeping audiences away from movie theaters once again. Its simultaneous availability on HBO Max may also be playing a role in its financial performance.

