‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Just the Latest Data Point in a Tricky 2021 Box Office
James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad failed to meet even the modest expectations of a $30 million domestic debut through no real fault of its own. The critically acclaimed and highly enjoyable comic book blockbuster was released at a time when the Delta variant is causing a surge of new COVID cases that may be keeping audiences away from movie theaters once again. Its simultaneous availability on HBO Max may also be playing a role in its financial performance.observer.com
