Pima County Supervisors Shoot Down Mask Requirements in Schools, Other COVID Measures
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted against several COVID-19 related motions at its Tuesday meeting. With the number of COVID-19 on the rise because of the Delta variant, the board considered several resolutions including, reinstating an emergency proclamation for COVID-19, mandating vaccinations for county employees, instituting mask mandates for K-12 county schools and mandating vaccinations for all healthcare workers in Pima County.www.insidetucsonbusiness.com
Comments / 1