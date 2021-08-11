Cancel
Pima County Supervisors Shoot Down Mask Requirements in Schools, Other COVID Measures

By Christina Duran, Inside Tucson Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pima County Board of Supervisors voted against several COVID-19 related motions at its Tuesday meeting. With the number of COVID-19 on the rise because of the Delta variant, the board considered several resolutions including, reinstating an emergency proclamation for COVID-19, mandating vaccinations for county employees, instituting mask mandates for K-12 county schools and mandating vaccinations for all healthcare workers in Pima County.

Comments / 1

