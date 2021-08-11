Pima County Supervisors Shoot Down Mask Requirements in Schools, Other COVID Measures

Arnold Air Force Base commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty held a virtual town hall via Facebook Live this past week to talk to the community about what is happening at the base. Geraghty’s reasoning for holding the virtual town hall was the rise in the delta variant of COVID created some uncertainty and rumors regarding the base and he wanted to clear up in confusion. He added the town hall also provided a better opportunity to reach out to everyone in both the government and contract workforce, along with their families, rather than sending an email while giving anyone an opportunity to ask him questions directly.