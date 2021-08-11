The future is now at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium with these three drones

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE (CBSLA) — An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:51 Pacific Time Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is relevant, essential and key to leveraging dominance in an era of Strategic Competition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)
The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile marched at about 12:53 a.m. from near Lompoc, and traveled 4,200 miles to land near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
The military conducts regular test launches from Vandenberg to make sure the weapons system is safe, secure and reliable against potential threats, and are not a response or reaction to any world events.
Task Force Commander Lt. Col. Aaron Boudreau says launch calendars are built five years in advance, and planning for each launch begins six months in advance.
