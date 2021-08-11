Cancel
Daily Slop: Preseason opener to provide an important first test for Washington’s QBs; Montez Sweat hopes he and Chase Young can break NFL’s combined sack record

By Philip Hughes
Hogs Haven
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberley Martin sits down with Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young to discuss his pursuit of greatness in the NFL. Ryan Fitzpatrick's new Washington teammates talked during training camp about what the veteran quarterback brings to the table in D.C. The Washington Football Team's second-round pick from 2021 is...

www.hogshaven.com

NFLWashington Post

WFT training camp observations: Montez Sweat and Chase Young set sights on sack record

The Washington Football Team had its last workout Tuesday before heading north for its first preseason game, against the New England Patriots. After the non-padded practice, Coach Ron Rivera opened up about some of the things he’ll be looking for — while dropping a Michael Jordan reference — and Montez Sweat discussed some of his lofty goals with fellow defensive end Chase Young.
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

WFT Daily: Chasing The Combined Single-Season Sack Record

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening. From the moment Chase Young was drafted No. 2 overall, the overwhelming belief...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Chase Young beats OL, registers QB hit on first possession of NFL preseason action

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is already off to a hot start in preseason action. After being selected 2nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase Young went on to have an impact season as a rookie with Washington Football Team. He started 15 games and logged 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and a touchdown. Young quickly became a key piece for a defense that led Washington to a 7-9 record and playoff appearance.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chase Young Reacts To Sacking Cam Newton In Preseason Debut

Chase Young picked up where he left off, as the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year looked phenomenal in the Washington Football Team’s preseason opener. During the first quarter of action, Young walloped New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton so hard that Newton actually lost control of the football. The officials ruled it an incomplete pass, but it still goes down as an impact play for Young.
NFLHogs Haven

Hogs Haven Interviews Mike Tanier of Football Outsiders Pt 1

Football Outsiders recently released their 2021 Football Almanac, a resource choc full of statistics, analysis, and predictions for the upcoming NFL season. Mike Tanier of Football Outsiders was kind enough to sit down with Hogs Haven for an interview to discuss their Almanac and some of the analysis and predictions most relevant to fans of the Washington Football Team. This interview will be published in two parts, look for the second part coming soon.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst ranks Montez Sweat, Chase Young as a top-five pass-rushing duo

Washington defensive end Montez Sweat made headlines earlier in the week when he said he and Chase Young had their sights set on breaking the NFL sack record by a duo. “We talk about it all the time, breaking records and stuff like that,” Sweat said, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “I personally want to go get the combined sack record that the guys got back before. We talk about it all the time.”
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.

