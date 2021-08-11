6 Wrap Halter-Neck Tops To Add to Your Summer Closet

Changing seasons means a changing wardrobe, and I am in full support of that if it means I can justify aimlessly scrolling on my favorite sites and retrieving packages regularly from the delivery person. Aside from the drop in temperature and the fun holiday events that come with fall, I get overly excited about the trends. Cozy knits, classic outerwear, eye-catching shoes—the list truly goes on and on. But let's be real: Managing this long list of items you never knew you needed, but desperately want, can get tedious. So I created this shopping guide of the top fall trends and items at Net-a-Porter to keep an eye on. If you're ready to enter this season with a refreshed wardrobe full of Net-a-Porter's chic and elevated pieces, keep scrolling.