6 Wrap Halter-Neck Tops To Add to Your Summer Closet

By Editorial
Hypebae
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has brought back a lot of fashion trends and wrap tops — or crisscross halter-neck tops — are one of them. While you can easily rock the look by tying a silk scarf into a top (just take a look at the many TikTok tutorials), those on the hunt for more unique designs can also find plenty of options on the market. You can pair any wrap top silhouette with a romantic flowy skirt, or a pair of laid-back high waist pants and look like a million bucks.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

