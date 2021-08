Coinbase, the publicly traded, third-largest crypto exchange in the world, has now expanded to the Japan market, it said in a release this morning. “Today we are excited to be launching Coinbase in Japan, one of the first countries to embrace crypto and one of the largest markets by crypto trading volumes in the world.” Coinbase said, adding it shall aim to be the easiest to use and most trusted exchange in Japan that’s fully compliant with local regulations.