This light and doughy bubble bread recipe is highly addictive

Any kind of bread is welcome as far as we're concerned, and authentic Italian focaccia is high on our list of favorites. Recipe developer Mark Beahm, the face and blogger behind The Sunday Baker, is no stranger to baked goods. As a matter of fact, since he started baking, thanks to his mother and grandmother, he has explored culinary specialties from countless cultures. He is especially fond of rustic European baking, which is no surprise once you follow his recipe for authentic Italian focaccia. Beahm remarks, "It's a rustic bread that's perfect for tearing into." He is particularly keen about the texture, and describes it while noting the contrasts. "The crust is crisp and full of flavor from the olive oil and flaky salt. The interior is soft and chewy."