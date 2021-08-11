Delivering Extraordinary Customer Experiences: The Tools, the Techniques, and Talent

Here are the 10 Microsoft 365 apps we think every business should look closely at. Microsoft 365 is like a treasure chest, full of delights waiting to be discovered. Most businesses get it just to access Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams. Then, they find out there are so many other apps included. Find the right ones and you can save time, increase productivity and motivation, and create a smoother workflow for everyone in your business. But finding the right apps to suit your business isn’t always easy. There are hundreds from which to choose.