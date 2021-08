I have fallen in love with the Apple TV show “Ted Lasso”. I know nothing about association football (aka soccer), but the overall vibe of the show is just wonderful. Even when things aren’t going as planned for the characters. In fact, there’s one scene from Season 1 that’s become a little joke between me and Mr. Bartender. When team captain Roy Kent is struggling during a training session (and swearing the whole time), Ted Lasso is watching from the sidelines and quietly saying “Swear it out, Roy. Swear it out.” So, when we get frustrated or exasperated at a situation, we just laugh “Swear it out!”