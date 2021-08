Wawa convenience stores continue to expand in New Jersey with two new locations in Middlesex County opening this week, one in Edison and one in North Brunswick. According to the company, the grand opening celebrations will be focused on “supporting our communities with grants announced by The Wawa Foundation along with check presentations tostate and local charities, signature Hoagies for Heroes contest and recognition of local first responders including contributions to their local charities of choice and ribbon-cutting ceremonies with store associates and customers.”