Saturday was another great day at the McKenzie Farmers Market with over 250 customers visiting our great vendors. We are looking forward to some of our produce vendors being back at the market on Saturday, and we were glad to welcome some new vendors including the Memory Bears. These are a beautiful and memorable way to remember your loved ones or to remember favorite clothing of your children and grandchildren. Bring clothing, and other items in and a creative and unique bear is made from the items. Each is truly a work of art and makes a beautiful keepsake.