DuBOIS — Late summer means the downtown DuBois Farmers Market is in full swing each Saturday morning with plenty of healthy farm-fresh foods available for area shoppers. “This season has been going well,” said market Manager Hans Duncan. “The weather has been against us again, but that’s just the way it is. You can’t control that. We’ve had a good turnout every week with different people coming all of the time, and that’s good to see the different faces and explain to them how their food’s grown, where it’s coming from, and things like that.”