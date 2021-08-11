Jeopardy! Names New Hosts Mike Richards And Mayim Bialik

BOSTON (CBS) – Are two game show hosts better than one? Jeopardy! is about to find out. The long-running game show announced its new hosts Wednesday, a vacancy left by the death of Alex Trebek. Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik will each have specific hosting roles.

Richards will lead the daily episodes of Jeopardy! , while Bialik will host special primetime and spinoff series.

“We took this decision incredibly seriously,” said Sony Pictures’ Ravi Ahja. “A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it… deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

Trebek passed away in early 2021 after battling cancer. The Jeopardy! season that followed featured a series of guest hosts including Richards, Bialik, Ken Jennings, Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, and Robin Roberts.

Richards and Bialik will take over their respective hosting duties in September with the launch of Season 38.

Jeopardy! can be seen on WBZ-TV, Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.